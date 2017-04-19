Adidas apologizes for ‘insensitive’ email to Boston Marathon participants

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Adidas said it is “incredibly sorry” after its tone-deaf email congratulating participants who “survived the Boston Marathon.”

An Adidas email to Boston participants included the subject line, “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!” on Tuesday morning, one day after the race.

On Tuesday afternoon, Adidas apologized and called the wording “insensitive,” four years after twin bombings at the Boston Marathon killed three people and injured more than 260.

“We are incredibly sorry,” Adidas said in a statement. “Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday. We deeply apologize for our mistake. The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. Every year we’re reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Marine who lost leg in Afghanistan runs Boston with American flag