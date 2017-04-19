Adidas apologizes for ‘insensitive’ email to Boston Marathon participants

Adidas said it is “incredibly sorry” after its tone-deaf email congratulating participants who “survived the Boston Marathon.”
An Adidas email to Boston participants included the subject line, “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!” on Tuesday morning, one day after the race.
On Tuesday afternoon, Adidas apologized and called the wording “insensitive,” four years after twin bombings at the Boston Marathon killed three people and injured more than 260.
“We are incredibly sorry,” Adidas said in a statement. “Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday. We deeply apologize for our mistake. The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. Every year we’re reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event.”
Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill received her formal damehood from Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.
Ennis-Hill, who retired after gold at London 2012 and silver at Rio 2016 (having a baby in between), was named on Queen Elizabeth II‘s New Year’s Honors list on Dec. 30.
So were Olympic champions Andy Murray and Mo Farah, to receive knighthoods, and dame Katherine Grainger, a rowing medalist at the last five Olympics.
“Just to hear the national anthem in this kind of moment again is really special,” Ennis-Hill said Wednesday, according to British media. “I’ve so many amazing memories of standing on the podium and hearing it and to be here receiving a damehood, which I never imagined I would ever receive, is an incredible honor.”
Other British athletes to receive damehood include Kelly Holmes, the 2004 Olympic 800m and 1500m champion.
Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham also received damehood from Prince William on Wednesday.
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian state medical agency says it has found new and improved alternatives to meldonium, the banned substance for which tennis star Maria Sharapova tested positive.
Federal Medical-Biological Agency head Vladimir Uiba says Russia has found “several drugs which are not banned and work significantly better than meldonium,” in comments carried by Russian news agencies.
Uiba didn’t name the new drugs and it wasn’t immediately clear whether they are already being used by top Russian athletes. Uiba’s agency is tasked with providing medical support to Russian national teams in many sports.
Sharapova was among over 100 athletes who tested positive after the heart drug meldonium was banned in sport last year.
Most of those were cleared because of evidence they had stopped taking meldonium before it was banned, though Sharapova was suspended because she had taken it after the cutoff date.
Numerous claims have been made over recent decades about meldonium, which is marketed for sufferers from heart and circulatory conditions, including that it can increase physical and mental endurance.
However, Russian officials have said it is not performance-enhancing in a sports context, and argued it prevents heart attacks under extreme stress.
Sharapova said last year she used meldonium for 10 years for reasons including a magnesium deficiency, irregular heart test results and a family history of diabetes.
Sharapova will return to the WTA Tour at a competition in Stuttgart on Apr. 26, the day her 15-month ban ends.
