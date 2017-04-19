ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Getty Images

Patrick Chan: Maybe ISU should put limit on quadruple jumps

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiApr 19, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT

More: Figure Skating

Adam Rippon’s broken foot provides new perspective on rest of career Simone Biles, Sasha Farber Simone Biles earns first 10s on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Nancy Kerrigan details eating issues before 1994 Olympics

Olympic silver medalist Patrick Chan suggested a limit on quadruple jumps would benefit figure skaters due to injury risk.

“Maybe they [the International Skating Union] need to limit the amount of quads you can do in the long program,” Chan said, according to Reuters. “But I don’t think that will happen until somebody actually does get hurt.”

Chan, a 26-year-old who won three straight world titles from 2011-13, has voiced concern over the proliferation of four-revolution jumps since his comeback in 2015.

“It’s like the slam-dunk contest, that’s what it’s becoming,” Chan said after winning his eighth Canadian title in January, according to the Canadian Press. “I will be dead honest, I think with my experience and credibility at this point, I can say already with the men doing three quads, the quality of skating is diminished.”

Chan finished fifth at each of the last two world championships, beaten by skaters with more quads.

This year, he performed three quadruple jumps in his free skate for the first time at worlds. But it wasn’t enough to land on the podium despite Chan having the second-highest artistic marks in both the short program and free skate.

The world medalists — Yuzuru HanyuShoma Uno and Jin Boyang — each performed one more quad jump than Chan in the short program and in the free skate. American Nathan Chen attempted a record six quads in the free, falling twice and finishing sixth overall.

Hanyu, who took gold over Chan at the Sochi Olympics, is 22 years old, four years younger than Chan. Uno and Jin are each 19. Chen is 17.

“I’m going to stick to what I can do … because if I try and … do the impossible, I will either get too frustrated to the point where I won’t enjoy the sport anymore or I will get hurt and maybe have to get hip replacements at age 30,” Chan said, according to Reuters. “The advantage of a 17-year-old like Nathan and Shoma … [is that] there is a bit of disconnect between the toll their bodies are physically going through and the connection to the brain where it’s sending the pain.”

The judging system in place since 2004 rewards more quad attempts as skaters seek to accumulate points.

“The judging system is along for the ride as opposed to leading us to add more quads,” Chan said, according to Reuters. “The men’s field have taken it and morphed it to their strengths.”

Chan has felt like an underdog throughout his comeback. At this time four years ago, he held the world-record total score of 280.98 points. Now, that score ranks No. 33 all time. Five men have broken 300 points. Chan is not one of them.

“I have to remind myself of the little victories along the way,” Chan said at the world championships, noting he’s one of few skaters who have endured through three Olympic cycles. “That’s the only way I can hang with these guys.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Marine who lost leg in Afghanistan runs Boston with American flag

Russia boasts of better replacements for banned meldonium

Meldonium
AP
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 19, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT

More: Russia

Russia makes ‘little progress’ for track and field return, IAAF says Russian track and field stars cleared to compete as neutral athletes Russia hopes for boost from Olympic hockey turmoil

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian state medical agency says it has found new and improved alternatives to meldonium, the banned substance for which tennis star Maria Sharapova tested positive.

Federal Medical-Biological Agency head Vladimir Uiba says Russia has found “several drugs which are not banned and work significantly better than meldonium,” in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

Uiba didn’t name the new drugs and it wasn’t immediately clear whether they are already being used by top Russian athletes. Uiba’s agency is tasked with providing medical support to Russian national teams in many sports.

Sharapova was among over 100 athletes who tested positive after the heart drug meldonium was banned in sport last year.

Most of those were cleared because of evidence they had stopped taking meldonium before it was banned, though Sharapova was suspended because she had taken it after the cutoff date.

Numerous claims have been made over recent decades about meldonium, which is marketed for sufferers from heart and circulatory conditions, including that it can increase physical and mental endurance.

However, Russian officials have said it is not performance-enhancing in a sports context, and argued it prevents heart attacks under extreme stress.

Sharapova said last year she used meldonium for 10 years for reasons including a magnesium deficiency, irregular heart test results and a family history of diabetes.

Sharapova will return to the WTA Tour at a competition in Stuttgart on Apr. 26, the day her 15-month ban ends.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Russia track and field stars cleared to compete

Adidas apologizes for ‘insensitive’ email to Boston Marathon participants

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkApr 19, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT

Adidas said it is “incredibly sorry” after its tone-deaf email congratulating participants who “survived the Boston Marathon.”

An Adidas email to Boston participants included the subject line, “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!” on Tuesday morning, one day after the race.

On Tuesday afternoon, Adidas apologized and called the wording “insensitive,” four years after twin bombings at the Boston Marathon killed three people and injured more than 260.

“We are incredibly sorry,” Adidas said in a statement. “Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday. We deeply apologize for our mistake. The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. Every year we’re reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Marine who lost leg in Afghanistan runs Boston with American flag