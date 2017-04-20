2008 Olympic track and field silver medalist dies in motorcycle crash

Simone Biles, LeBron James and Neymar made this year’s Time 100 Most Influential list unveiled Thursday.
Other sports names to make this year’s list include NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Colin Kaepernick and Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.
Biles, who won four gymnastics gold medals in Rio, is one of the youngest people on the list at age 20. The youngest is Gavin Grimm, a 17-year-old LGBT rights activist.
Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live,” who was an NBC Olympics correspondent in Rio, penned a short essay on Biles for the magazine.
“What struck me when I first saw Simone in Rio was how perfect she was at everything,” Jones wrote. “That girl was born to do what she does.”
Biles was previously the youngest of 11 finalists for Time’s Person of the Year for 2016. She is currently competing on “Dancing with the Stars” as she takes all of 2017 off from gymnastics competition.
James, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist who skipped Rio, previously made Time 100 in 2013.
Neymar, who led Brazil to its first Olympic soccer title in Rio, is on the list for the first time.
“The pressure on him in Brazil at the 2014 World Cup and at last year’s Rio Olympics was likely immense as he carried the hopes of a nation,” David Beckham wrote. “But you would not have known it. He lives to play the game, and I imagine he approaches it now the same way he did as a boy.”
Here are Olympians and Paralympians on past Time 100 lists, counting only athletes who had competed in the Games before being listed:
2016 — Usain Bolt, Caitlyn Jenner, Katie Ledecky, Sania Mirza, Ronda Rousey
2015 — Abby Wambach
2014 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams
2013 — LeBron James, Li Na, Lindsey Vonn
2012 — Novak Djokovic, Lionel Messi, Oscar Pistorius
2011 — Lionel Messi
2010 — Yuna Kim, Serena Williams
2009 — Rafael Nadal
2008 — Andre Agassi, Lance Armstrong, Oscar Pistorius
2007 — Roger Federer, Chien Ming-Wang
2006 — Joey Cheek, Steve Nash
2005 — LeBron James
2004 — Lance Armstrong, Paula Radcliffe, Yao Ming
2000 (20th Century) — Muhammad Ali
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
VIDEO: Biles details first tattoo, gets pranked on ‘Ellen’