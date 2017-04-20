ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
2008 Olympic track and field silver medalist dies in motorcycle crash

By Nick ZaccardiApr 20, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT

Germaine Mason, a 2008 Olympic high jump silver medalist for Great Britain, died in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning, according to Jamaican police.

Mason, 34, suffered his fatal crash in his birthplace of Kingston, Jamaica, according to reports.

Mason earned silver in Beijing behind Russian Andrey Silnov, marking Great Britian’s best Olympic or world championships men’s high jump finish in 100 years.

Mason matched his personal best by clearing 2.34 meters in the final in his lone Olympic appearance.

Mason competed internationally from 2000 to 2012, switching to compete from Jamaica to Great Britain in 2006.

Mason was often seen with Usain Bolt, including at Oktoberfest in 2016.

Simone Biles leads Olympians in Time 100

By Nick ZaccardiApr 20, 2017, 8:39 AM EDT

Simone BilesLeBron James and Neymar made this year’s Time 100 Most Influential list unveiled Thursday.

Other sports names to make this year’s list include NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Colin Kaepernick and Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.

Biles, who won four gymnastics gold medals in Rio, is one of the youngest people on the list at age 20. The youngest is Gavin Grimm, a 17-year-old LGBT rights activist.

Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live,” who was an NBC Olympics correspondent in Rio, penned a short essay on Biles for the magazine.

“What struck me when I first saw Simone in Rio was how perfect she was at everything,” Jones wrote. “That girl was born to do what she does.”

Biles was previously the youngest of 11 finalists for Time’s Person of the Year for 2016. She is currently competing on “Dancing with the Stars” as she takes all of 2017 off from gymnastics competition.

James, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist who skipped Rio, previously made Time 100 in 2013.

Neymar, who led Brazil to its first Olympic soccer title in Rio, is on the list for the first time.

“The pressure on him in Brazil at the 2014 World Cup and at last year’s Rio Olympics was likely immense as he carried the hopes of a nation,” David Beckham wrote. “But you would not have known it. He lives to play the game, and I imagine he approaches it now the same way he did as a boy.”

Here are Olympians and Paralympians on past Time 100 lists, counting only athletes who had competed in the Games before being listed:

2016 — Usain BoltCaitlyn JennerKatie LedeckySania MirzaRonda Rousey
2015 — Abby Wambach
2014 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams
2013 — LeBron James, Li Na, Lindsey Vonn
2012 — Novak DjokovicLionel MessiOscar Pistorius
2011 — Lionel Messi
2010 — Yuna KimSerena Williams
2009 — Rafael Nadal
2008 — Andre Agassi, Lance Armstrong, Oscar Pistorius
2007 — Roger FedererChien Ming-Wang
2006 — Joey Cheek, Steve Nash
2005 — LeBron James
2004 — Lance Armstrong, Paula Radcliffe, Yao Ming
2000 (20th Century) — Muhammad Ali

VIDEO: Biles details first tattoo, gets pranked on ‘Ellen’

How to watch World Team Trophy figure skating

By OlympicTalkApr 19, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT

The U.S. goes for its third straight World Team Trophy figure skating title starting Thursday, with coverage airing on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The U.S. team of singles skaters, pairs teams and ice dance couples includes current and past national champions Nathan ChenAshley WagnerJason BrownKaren Chen and Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

The international headliners are world champion Yevgenia Medvedeva (Russia), every 2017 World men’s medalist (Yuzuru Hanyu and Shoma Uno of Japan and Jin Boyang of China) and three-time world champion Patrick Chan of Canada.

In World Team Trophy, the six nations accumulate points for both short program and free skate scores in each discipline, similar to the Olympic team event that debuted in Sochi.

Each nation enters two singles skaters, one pairs team and one dance couple with a maximum of 12 points available for first place per discipline in each program.

World Team Trophy is the last event of the figure skating season.

MORE: Adam Rippon’s broken foot provides new perspective on rest of career

Date Time (ET) Program Network
Thursday 2:15 a.m. Short Dance Icenetwork.com*
3:35 a.m. Women’s Short Icenetwork.com*
5:40 a.m. Men’s Short Icenetwork.com*
12 p.m. Highlights NBCSN, Streaming
Friday 3 a.m. Pairs Short Icenetwork.com*
4:25 a.m. Free Dance Icenetwork.com*
6 a.m. Men’s free Icenetwork.com*
12 p.m. Highlights NBCSN, Streaming
Saturday 2:15 a.m. Pairs free Icenetwork.com*
3:50 a.m. Women’s Free Icenetwork.com*
2:30 p.m. Highlights NBCSN, Streaming

*For Icenetwork.com subscribers.