ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Getty Images

Hilary Knight’s trip to historic Olympic ice rekindled love for hockey

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiApr 20, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

More: Hockey

North Korean athletes return gifts from South Korea trip, save Olympic items Hilary Knight’s golden goal lifts U.S. past Canada for world title Russia hopes for boost from Olympic hockey turmoil

Hilary Knight, in the conversation the last few years for world’s best female hockey player, considered stepping away from the sport during the prime of her career.

Knight was “crushed and heartbroken” after losing a second straight Olympic final to Canada in 2014. This one was in heart-wrenching fashion. The U.S. led 2-0 with four minutes left and ended up losing in overtime.

She spent about six months after Sochi “trying to figure out what the next step would look like.”

“I never was committed to retiring, per se, but there was definitely an I don’t know if I can go another four years kind of feeling,” Knight said last week. “I never stopped training, but I think my heart might not have been there for a few months.”

Understand that Knight was 24 years old at the time and already very decorated.

She was the leading goal-scorer at the 2009 World Championship (age 19, youngest player on the U.S. team), recorded eight points at the 2010 Olympics (youngest on that team, too) and led the 2011 Worlds in goals and assists (and scored the golden goal in overtime of the final against Canada).

In Sochi, Knight was one of two Americans voted to the media all-star team.

Another silver medal stung. Knight needed those months after Sochi to determine if she was still in love with the game she found at age 6 in Chicago.

Come August, Knight trekked to Lake Placid, N.Y., to coach 12- and 13-year-olds. The U.S. under-18 and under-22 teams were training at the same arena, on the very rink where the Miracle on Ice took place.

Knight remembers those potential future Olympians putting on USA jerseys. It reignited her passion.

“I remember what that felt like,” Knight said. “It’s something that I’m not ready to give up yet. That amazing feeling of being that little kid again in that jersey.”

Two months later, Knight practiced with the Anaheim Ducks. If any female skater could make it a men’s pro league, it’s Knight. She is women’s hockey’s consummate power forward, listed at 5 feet, 10 inches, and 172 pounds.

She considered playing in a men’s league in Sweden after Sochi. Knight learned Swedish at the University of Wisconsin and fell in love with the culture.

The timing wasn’t right to leave the U.S., where women’s post-grad teams were in development stages (they still are).

“I couldn’t just leave, even though I really wanted to go and play men’s pro,” Knight said. “It just wasn’t the right move for the sport.”

No U.S. minor-league team reached out to her. (Female goalies are generally better candidates to play in men’s leagues. and Canadian Shannon Szabados did so for two full seasons with the Columbus (Ga.) Cottonmouths.)

Knight continued to thrive for the national team, earning world championship tournament MVP honors in 2015 and 2016. Then she scored another world championship overtime winner against Canada on April 7.

She hopes with the new labor deal with USA Hockey that she can play through 2022. Knight stated before Sochi that she wanted to become the best player in the world.

Has she met that goal?

“Never,” Knight said. “I think when I feel that way it’s time to retire.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Knight’s golden goal lifts U.S. past Canada for world title

2008 Olympic track and field silver medalist dies in motorcycle crash

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiApr 20, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

Germaine Mason, a 2008 Olympic high jump silver medalist for Great Britain, died in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning, according to Jamaican police.

Mason, 34, suffered his fatal crash in his birthplace of Kingston, Jamaica, according to reports.

“He allegedly lost control and fell from the motorcycle,” at 4:20 a.m., Jamaican police said, according to Reuters. “The police were summoned, and Mason was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Mason was often seen with Usain Bolt, including at Oktoberfest in 2016. Bolt was reportedly on the scene Thursday morning shortly after the crash.

“Usain Bolt was part of the group that came by, and he was very, very emotional, and still is,” Jamaica Senior Superintendent of Police Calvin Allen said, according to the BBC. “I understand they are very close friends.”

Neither Jamaican police nor Bolt’s agent have said whether Bolt was with Mason before the crash.

Mason earned silver in Beijing behind Russian Andrey Silnov, marking Great Britian’s best Olympic or world championships men’s high jump finish in 100 years.

Mason matched his personal best by clearing 2.34 meters in the final in his lone Olympic appearance.

Mason competed internationally from 2000 to 2012, switching to compete from Jamaica to Great Britain in 2006.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Laurie Hernandez auditions for Disney as gymnastics decision nears

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiApr 20, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

Laurie Hernandez, who hasn’t competed since the Rio Olympics, plans to announce her gymnastics future in August, but in the meantime she’s really hoping to hear back from Disney, according to TeamUSA.org.

The Rio Olympic balance beam silver medalist said last year that she planned to return to gymnastics, but she just didn’t know when.

“So far, I think it’s a good possibility,” Hernandez said earlier this month of a Tokyo 2020 run, according to TeamUSA.org. “I think I’m going to take a few more months just to kind of gather my bearings and maybe pause the whirlwind for a little bit, but as of right now, it feels good to let my body rest.”

The P&G Championships are Aug. 17-20.

Olympic teammates Simone BilesAly Raisman and Gabby Douglas also haven’t competed since Rio. Biles and Raisman have said they plan to return to training after a full year away from competition. Douglas hasn’t announced if or when she’ll return to the sport.

They all have plenty of opportunities to stay busy.

“I just finished an audition tape for Disney, and I’m waiting to hear,” Hernandez said, according to TeamUSA.org, adding that she’s leaning toward majoring in theatre when she goes to college. “I think absolutely I would love to be an actress.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Simone Biles leads Olympians in Time 100