Laurie Hernandez auditions for Disney as gymnastics decision nears

By Nick ZaccardiApr 20, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

Laurie Hernandez, who hasn’t competed since the Rio Olympics, plans to announce her gymnastics future in August, but in the meantime she’s really hoping to hear back from Disney, according to TeamUSA.org.

The Rio Olympic balance beam silver medalist said last year that she planned to return to gymnastics, but she just didn’t know when.

“So far, I think it’s a good possibility,” Hernandez said earlier this month of a Tokyo 2020 run, according to TeamUSA.org. “I think I’m going to take a few more months just to kind of gather my bearings and maybe pause the whirlwind for a little bit, but as of right now, it feels good to let my body rest.”

The P&G Championships are Aug. 17-20.

Olympic teammates Simone BilesAly Raisman and Gabby Douglas also haven’t competed since Rio. Biles and Raisman have said they plan to return to training after a full year away from competition. Douglas hasn’t announced if or when she’ll return to the sport.

They all have plenty of opportunities to stay busy.

“I just finished an audition tape for Disney, and I’m waiting to hear,” Hernandez said, according to TeamUSA.org, adding that she’s leaning toward majoring in theatre when she goes to college. “I think absolutely I would love to be an actress.”

2008 Olympic track and field silver medalist dies in motorcycle crash

By Nick ZaccardiApr 20, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

Germaine Mason, a 2008 Olympic high jump silver medalist for Great Britain, died in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning, according to Jamaican police.

Mason, 34, suffered his fatal crash in his birthplace of Kingston, Jamaica, according to reports.

“He allegedly lost control and fell from the motorcycle,” at 4:20 a.m., Jamaican police said, according to Reuters. “The police were summoned, and Mason was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Mason was often seen with Usain Bolt, including at Oktoberfest in 2016. Bolt was reportedly on the scene Thursday morning shortly after the crash.

“Usain Bolt was part of the group that came by, and he was very, very emotional, and still is,” Jamaica Senior Superintendent of Police Calvin Allen said, according to the BBC. “I understand they are very close friends.”

Neither Jamaican police nor Bolt’s agent have said whether Bolt was with Mason before the crash.

Mason earned silver in Beijing behind Russian Andrey Silnov, marking Great Britian’s best Olympic or world championships men’s high jump finish in 100 years.

Mason matched his personal best by clearing 2.34 meters in the final in his lone Olympic appearance.

Mason competed internationally from 2000 to 2012, switching to compete from Jamaica to Great Britain in 2006.

Yevgenia Medvedeva earns record score, U.S. trails at World Team Trophy

By Nick ZaccardiApr 20, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva became the first woman to break 80 points in an international short program to open World Team Trophy on Thursday.

Medvedeva, the two-time reigning world champion, tallied 80.85 points for her short, which included a triple flip-triple toe loop combination. Full results are here.

World Team Trophy is a team event that includes the top six nations from this season — U.S., Russia, Canada, France, Japan and China. Results (but not scores) from men’s, women’s, ice dance and pairs programs are added up to determine the winning nation.

Russia and Japan are tied for the lead through three of eight programs, with the U.S. one point behind. NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will air coverage Thursday, Friday and Saturday (broadcast schedule here).

Three-time U.S. champion Ashley Wagner placed sixth in the women’s short program but with her highest international score of a subpar season.

“This was a show program, and I loved how the audience reacted to it, so I wanted that for my competitive experience this year,” Wagner said, according to U.S. Figure Skating.

Karen Chen, the surprise U.S. champion and worlds fourth-place finisher, was eighth Thursday. She performed a triple-double jump combination rather than a triple-triple and later singled a planned triple jump.

In the men’s short program, Olympic and world champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan was shockingly seventh. That’s his lowest standing in a short program since the 2013 World Championships.

Hanyu botched his first two jumping passes and scored 83.51 points, which is 27 points shy of his world record.

Japan’s Shoma Uno, the world silver medalist, earned a leading 103.53 points.

U.S. champion Nathan Chen was second in the short program with 99.28 points, landing two quadruple jumps and a triple Axel.

“I was really hesitant going into the Axel just because of what happened at worlds,” said Chen, who fell on his triple Axel in his worlds short program three weeks ago, when he wore faulty boots. “But the boots are better [now]. These are brand-new boots. They’re about a week old.”

Two-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates topped the short dance with a personal-best international score. All of this year’s world medalists in dance chose to skip World Team Trophy.

