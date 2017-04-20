Laurie Hernandez auditions for Disney as gymnastics decision nears

Laurie Hernandez, who hasn’t competed since the Rio Olympics, plans to announce her gymnastics future in August, but in the meantime she’s really hoping to hear back from Disney, according to TeamUSA.org.

The Rio Olympic balance beam silver medalist said last year that she planned to return to gymnastics, but she just didn’t know when.

“So far, I think it’s a good possibility,” Hernandez said earlier this month of a Tokyo 2020 run, according to TeamUSA.org. “I think I’m going to take a few more months just to kind of gather my bearings and maybe pause the whirlwind for a little bit, but as of right now, it feels good to let my body rest.”

The P&G Championships are Aug. 17-20.

Olympic teammates Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas also haven’t competed since Rio. Biles and Raisman have said they plan to return to training after a full year away from competition. Douglas hasn’t announced if or when she’ll return to the sport.

They all have plenty of opportunities to stay busy.

“I just finished an audition tape for Disney, and I’m waiting to hear,” Hernandez said, according to TeamUSA.org, adding that she’s leaning toward majoring in theatre when she goes to college. “I think absolutely I would love to be an actress.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Simone Biles leads Olympians in Time 100