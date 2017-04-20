ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Sled Hockey
IPC

U.S. sled hockey team beaten by Canada for world title

By Nick ZaccardiApr 20, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

The U.S. sled hockey team’s first loss this season came in its most pivotal game.

Canada easily dispatched the U.S. 4-1 in the world championship final, keeping the Americans from claiming back-to-back world titles en route to the Paralympics next year. NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will air gold-medal game coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Canada scored two goals in each of the first two periods on Steve Cash, who had shut out Russia in the 2014 Paralympic final and Canada in the 2015 Worlds final.

The U.S. avoided a shutout with a Nikko Landeros goal late in the third period.

The U.S. entered the gold-medal game at the 2018 Paralympic site of Gangneung, South Korea, on a tear. They had won all 11 games this season, including six at worlds by a 38-2 margin (with a 2-1 win over Canada in group play).

The team was playing its first tournament since the death of coach Jeff Sauer on Feb. 2 due to pancreatic cancer at age 73.

In Sochi, Sauer coached the U.S. sled hockey team to a repeat Paralympic title, the start of a string of six straight international titles that was snapped Thursday.

2008 Olympic track and field silver medalist dies in motorcycle crash

By Nick ZaccardiApr 20, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

Germaine Mason, a 2008 Olympic high jump silver medalist for Great Britain, died in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning, according to Jamaican police.

Mason, 34, suffered his fatal crash in his birthplace of Kingston, Jamaica, according to reports.

“He allegedly lost control and fell from the motorcycle,” at 4:20 a.m., Jamaican police said, according to Reuters. “The police were summoned, and Mason was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Mason was often seen with Usain Bolt, including at Oktoberfest in 2016. Bolt was reportedly on the scene Thursday morning shortly after the crash.

“Usain Bolt was part of the group that came by, and he was very, very emotional, and still is,” Jamaica Senior Superintendent of Police Calvin Allen said, according to the BBC. “I understand they are very close friends.”

Neither Jamaican police nor Bolt’s agent have said whether Bolt was with Mason before the crash.

Mason earned silver in Beijing behind Russian Andrey Silnov, marking Great Britian’s best Olympic or world championships men’s high jump finish in 100 years.

Mason matched his personal best by clearing 2.34 meters in the final in his lone Olympic appearance.

Mason competed internationally from 2000 to 2012, switching to compete from Jamaica to Great Britain in 2006.

Laurie Hernandez auditions for Disney as gymnastics decision nears

By Nick ZaccardiApr 20, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

Laurie Hernandez, who hasn’t competed since the Rio Olympics, plans to announce her gymnastics future in August, but in the meantime she’s really hoping to hear back from Disney, according to TeamUSA.org.

The Rio Olympic balance beam silver medalist said last year that she planned to return to gymnastics, but she just didn’t know when.

“So far, I think it’s a good possibility,” Hernandez said earlier this month of a Tokyo 2020 run, according to TeamUSA.org. “I think I’m going to take a few more months just to kind of gather my bearings and maybe pause the whirlwind for a little bit, but as of right now, it feels good to let my body rest.”

The P&G Championships are Aug. 17-20.

Olympic teammates Simone BilesAly Raisman and Gabby Douglas also haven’t competed since Rio. Biles and Raisman have said they plan to return to training after a full year away from competition. Douglas hasn’t announced if or when she’ll return to the sport.

They all have plenty of opportunities to stay busy.

“I just finished an audition tape for Disney, and I’m waiting to hear,” Hernandez said, according to TeamUSA.org, adding that she’s leaning toward majoring in theatre when she goes to college. “I think absolutely I would love to be an actress.”

