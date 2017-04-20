Yevgenia Medvedeva earns record score, U.S. trails at World Team Trophy

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva became the first woman to break 80 points in an international short program to open World Team Trophy on Thursday.

Medvedeva, the two-time reigning world champion, tallied 80.85 points for her short, which included a triple flip-triple toe loop combination. Full results are here.

World Team Trophy is a team event that includes the top six nations from this season — U.S., Russia, Canada, France, Japan and China. Results (but not scores) from men’s, women’s, ice dance and pairs programs are added up to determine the winning nation.

Russia and Japan are tied for the lead through three of eight programs, with the U.S. one point behind. NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will air coverage Thursday, Friday and Saturday (broadcast schedule here).

Three-time U.S. champion Ashley Wagner placed sixth in the women’s short program but with her highest international score of a subpar season.

“This was a show program, and I loved how the audience reacted to it, so I wanted that for my competitive experience this year,” Wagner said, according to U.S. Figure Skating.

Karen Chen, the surprise U.S. champion and worlds fourth-place finisher, was eighth Thursday. She performed a triple-double jump combination rather than a triple-triple and later singled a planned triple jump.

In the men’s short program, Olympic and world champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan was shockingly seventh. That’s his lowest standing in a short program since the 2013 World Championships.

Hanyu botched his first two jumping passes and scored 83.51 points, which is 27 points shy of his world record.

Japan’s Shoma Uno, the world silver medalist, earned a leading 103.53 points.

U.S. champion Nathan Chen was second in the short program with 99.28 points, landing two quadruple jumps and a triple Axel.

“I was really hesitant going into the Axel just because of what happened at worlds,” said Chen, who fell on his triple Axel in his worlds short program three weeks ago, when he wore faulty boots. “But the boots are better [now]. These are brand-new boots. They’re about a week old.”

Two-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates topped the short dance with a personal-best international score. All of this year’s world medalists in dance chose to skip World Team Trophy.

