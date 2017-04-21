ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Gary Bettman
Gary Bettman: No going back on NHL Olympic decision

By Nick ZaccardiApr 21, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman reportedly left no doubt Friday.

Bettman said the NHL will not participate in the PyeongChang Olympics, even if a new, sweetened deal is offered by the International Olympic Committee, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“We’re not going,” Bettman told media Friday in New York, according to the newspaper. “That decision has been made.”

The NHL has taken a break in its season to send the world’s best players to the Olympics at every Winter Games since 1998.

The NHL said in an April 3 statement that streak is over and considered the Olympic matter “officially closed.”

The following day, Bettman didn’t rule out the possibility that the NHL could change its mind, if concessions were made, in his first public comments on the decision.

The NHL wanted a concession from the IOC, International Ice Hockey Federation or the NHL Players’ Association to entice owners and officials to take a break in its season to accommodate the Olympics for a sixth straight time.

The NHL made clear for months its stance — it would not break for the Olympics if the status quo didn’t change. The NHL said no meaningful dialogue materialized over a number of months.

Russian star Alex Ovechkin said two weeks ago that he planned to defy the NHL (and his contract) and go to PyeongChang anyway. Other Russian NHL stars also hope they can join Ovechkin.

Bettman challenged Ovechkin’s comments, saying Friday it was unlikely any NHL players will be in PyeongChang, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“We’re confident our players will remain with their teams,” Bettman said, according to the newspaper.

Nathan Chen ready to rest, then address mistakes for next season

By Nick ZaccardiApr 21, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT

Nathan Chen finished his breakout season by landing four more quadruple jumps in his free skate at World Team Trophy in Tokyo on Friday.

“It’s great to now be able to get some rest,” the 17-year-old U.S. champion said, according to U.S. Figure Skating. “I’m ready for next season. I think today went well. I need to try more to get into the music and connect with the audience. I made some mistakes today, but I will address them all for next season.”

Chen placed fourth in the free skate at World Team Trophy, where the top six figure skating nations are competing for a team title similar to the Olympic team event.

NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app are airing coverage through Saturday (broadcast schedule here).

World Team Trophy Results

Chen, the youngest U.S. men’s champion since 1966, landed a record five quads in his free skate in winning the U.S. Championships in January and the Four Continents Championships in February.

He attempted six quads at worlds earlier this month, but fell twice en route to a sixth-place finish.

His free skate was comparatively less difficult at World Team Trophy.

Chen stepped out of the landing of one of his four landed quads and doubled a planned quad Salchow. He scored significantly fewer points artistically than the top three men — Olympic and world champion Yuzuru Hanyu and world silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan and three-time world champion Patrick Chan of Canada.

Chen was second in Thursday’s short program, trailing only Uno.

He would have placed second overall behind Uno in total points, but this being a team event counting the short and long programs as separate results, the final men’s standings are not significant.

Quite a season for Chen, who is the brightest U.S. men’s skater since Evan Lysacek took gold at the 2010 Olympics. Chen managed to break U.S. scoring records after spending nearly half of 2016 off the ice due to hip surgery.

The pairs and women’s free skates, featuring world champion Yevgenia Medvedeva and U.S. champions Ashley Wagner and Karen Chen, will close World Team Trophy on Saturday.

The U.S., seeking its third straight team title, is in second place behind Japan after six of eight programs, but third-place Russia is strongest in the pairs and women’s events.

Kenenisa Bekele eyes world record at London Marathon

By Nick ZaccardiApr 21, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT

Ethiopian icon Kenenisa Bekele takes his second crack at the 26.2-mile world record this year at the London Marathon, live on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Bekele, an Olympic champion and world-record holder in the 5000m and 10,000m, leads a field that includes Rio Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa of Ethiopia and 2016 New York City Marathon winner Ghirmay Ghebreslassie of Eritrea.

The women’s race on Sunday is even more decorated:

Mary Keitany: Five combined London and NYC Marathon wins
Vivian Cheruiyot: Rio Olympic 5000m champ in marathon debut
Tirunesh Dibaba: Eight combined Olympic/world titles at 5000m/10,000m
Mare Dibaba: 2015 World marathon champion
Tigist Tufa: 2015 London Marathon winner
Florence Kiplagat: Two Berlin Marathon titles

If one runner is the focus Sunday, it’s Bekele.

In his last finished marathon, Bekele missed the world record of 2:02:57 by six seconds in September.

He’s already arguably the greatest runner of all time, by virtue of his eight combined Olympic and world 5000m and 10,000m gold medals and enduring world records in both distances.

Bekele, now 34, set the 5000m mark in 2004. Nobody has been within nine seconds since. He broke the 10,000m record in 2004 and 2005. Nobody has been within 18 seconds in the last 12 years.

Bekele moved up to the marathon in 2014 and had decent results but was not a world-beater.

Until Sept. 25. Bekele won the Berlin Marathon in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 3 seconds, the second-fastest time ever on a record-eligible course. He was disappointed that he did not break Dennis Kimetto‘s world record from 2014.

London will mark Bekele’s third marathon in the last seven months. He was trampled at the start of the Dubai Marathon on Jan. 20 and then dropped out of the race halfway through, citing a calf injury from the fall.

Bekele says he is fit.

“I am in just as good shape as I was in Berlin last year,” he said, according to London organizers. “I think I can improve my personal best.”

Don’t be so sure.

Berlin is unquestionably the best course for world-record chasing. Six of the seven fastest marathon times in history came in Berlin in the last six years (on record-eligible courses).

Bekele also benefited in Berlin last year from having Wilson Kipsang, the former world-record holder, to push him to a faster time in the final miles.

The London field includes neither Kipsang nor Eliud Kipchoge, considered the world’s best marathoner. Kipchoge is preparing for Nike’s special attempt to break two hours in the marathon on an Italian race track in two weeks. That Nike attempt is reportedly not for an officially sanctioned world record, though.

Bekele is one of eight active runners who have broken 2:04. None of the other seven are in the London field.

