Nathan Chen ready to rest, then address mistakes for next season

Nathan Chen finished his breakout season by landing four more quadruple jumps in his free skate at World Team Trophy in Tokyo on Friday.

“It’s great to now be able to get some rest,” the 17-year-old U.S. champion said, according to U.S. Figure Skating. “I’m ready for next season. I think today went well. I need to try more to get into the music and connect with the audience. I made some mistakes today, but I will address them all for next season.”

Chen placed fourth in the free skate at World Team Trophy, where the top six figure skating nations are competing for a team title similar to the Olympic team event.

NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app are airing coverage through Saturday (broadcast schedule here).

World Team Trophy Results

Chen, the youngest U.S. men’s champion since 1966, landed a record five quads in his free skate in winning the U.S. Championships in January and the Four Continents Championships in February.

He attempted six quads at worlds earlier this month, but fell twice en route to a sixth-place finish.

His free skate was comparatively less difficult at World Team Trophy.

Chen stepped out of the landing of one of his four quads and scored significantly fewer points artistically than the top three men — Olympic and world champion Yuzuru Hanyu and world silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan and three-time world champion Patrick Chan of Canada.

Chen was second in Thursday’s short program, trailing only Uno.

He would have placed second overall behind Uno in total points, but this being a team event counting the short and long programs as separate results, the final men’s standings are not significant.

Quite a season for Chen, who is the brightest U.S. men’s skater since Evan Lysacek took gold at the 2010 Olympics. Chen managed to break U.S. scoring records after spending nearly half of 2016 off the ice due to hip surgery.

The pairs and women’s free skates, featuring world champion Yevgenia Medvedeva and U.S. champions Ashley Wagner and Karen Chen, will close World Team Trophy on Saturday.

The U.S., seeking its third straight team title, is in second place behind Japan after six of eight programs, but third-place Russia is strongest in the pairs and women’s events.

