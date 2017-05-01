Nancy Kerrigan eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Nancy Kerrigan was bounced from “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday, marking the earliest elimination for a figure skater in series history.

Kerrigan, a 1992 and 1994 Olympic silver medalist, and partner Artem Chigvintsev failed to advance to next week’s final five.

“The whole experience has been amazing,” Kerrigan said. “This has been fantastic.”

Kerrigan and Chigvintsev had the fourth-best of seven scores with their “Oh, Pretty Woman” tango.

They then lost a dance-off to the show’s other Olympian, Simone Biles, and partner Sasha Farber, putting them in further danger of elimination.

In the end, Kerrigan was eliminated along with former “The Bachelor” star Nick Viall to bring the field down from seven to five.

All five previous figure skaters on the show finished in the top five (save Dorothy Hamill, who withdrew during season 16 in 2003 due to a back injury). Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis won the Mirrorball Trophy.

Biles and Farber advanced to the final five.

Biles is looking to make it back-to-back Rio Olympic gymnasts to win “Dancing with the Stars,” following Laurie Hernandez.

