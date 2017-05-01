Nancy Kerrigan eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Nancy Kerrigan was bounced from “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday, marking the earliest elimination for a figure skater in series history.
Kerrigan, a 1992 and 1994 Olympic silver medalist, and partner Artem Chigvintsev failed to advance to next week’s final five.
“The whole experience has been amazing,” Kerrigan said. “This has been fantastic.”
Kerrigan and Chigvintsev had the fourth-best of seven scores with their “Oh, Pretty Woman” tango.
They then lost a dance-off to the show’s other Olympian, Simone Biles, and partner Sasha Farber, putting them in further danger of elimination.
In the end, Kerrigan was eliminated along with former “The Bachelor” star Nick Viall to bring the field down from seven to five.
All five previous figure skaters on the show finished in the top five (save Dorothy Hamill, who withdrew during season 16 in 2003 due to a back injury). Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis won the Mirrorball Trophy.
Biles and Farber advanced to the final five.
Biles is looking to make it back-to-back Rio Olympic gymnasts to win “Dancing with the Stars,” following Laurie Hernandez.
Robb Stauber, a Los Angeles Kings backup goalie in the early 1990s, will be the head coach of the U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team in PyeongChang.
Stauber took over head-coaching duties from longtime NHL defenseman Ken Klee last fall and guided the team to a world title earlier this month.
Stauber has served with the U.S. women’s program since 2010, including as an assistant to Katey Stone at the Sochi Olympics.
He is the second former NHL player to coach the U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team after Miracle on Ice star Mark Johnson in 2010.
U.S. Olympic sprinter Christian Coleman ran a 40-yard dash in 4.12 seconds, one tenth faster than the NFL combine record, according to the University of Tennessee.
The school’s track and field team posted video on social media Monday.
Coleman, a 21-year-old junior at Tennessee, finished sixth in the 2016 Olympic Trials 100m, qualifying for the Rio 4x100m relay.
The NFL combine 40-yard dash record is 4.22 seconds, set by the University of Washington’s John Ross this year.
Ross challenged Usain Bolt to a 40-yard dash contest before being drafted No. 9 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals last week.
