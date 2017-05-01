Robb Stauber named U.S. Olympic women’s hockey head coach

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Robb Stauber, a Los Angeles Kings backup goalie in the early 1990s, will be the head coach of the U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team in PyeongChang.

Stauber took over head-coaching duties from longtime NHL defenseman Ken Klee last fall and guided the team to a world title earlier this month.

Stauber has served with the U.S. women’s program since 2010, including as an assistant to Katey Stone at the Sochi Olympics.

He is the second former NHL player to coach the U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team after Miracle on Ice star Mark Johnson in 2010.

