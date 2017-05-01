ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Omaha ties record for hosting Olympic swim trials in 2020

By Nick ZaccardiMay 1, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT

Omaha will host the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials for a record fourth straight time in 2020.

The trials were first held at the CenturyLink Center in 2008, after they had previously been held in Long Beach, Calif., in 2004 and Indianapolis in 1992, 1996 and 2000.

Omaha now ties Indianapolis for the record of exclusively hosting the Olympic swim trials four times. Indianapolis also hosted in 1984 and co-hosted in 1924 and 1952.

For 2016, Omaha was selected to host after six finalists were named — Greensboro, N.C., Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Fla., Omaha, St. Louis and San Antonio.

USA Swimming said there were no other finalists for 2020 as it was not a bid process.

U.S. luge head coach steps down due to Parkinson’s

Associated PressMay 1, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT

Miro Zayonc has stepped down as USA Luge’s head coach, citing the continuing onset of Parkinson’s disease.

He has been in the top role since 2012, helping oversee a major turnaround for the Americans and preparations for next year’s Olympics.

USA Luge has won 29 World Cup medals in the past two seasons, along with three medals at this past season’s world championships.

Zayonc, 56, will be replaced for the coming season by Bill Tavares, who is being promoted to the interim role from his spot as an assistant.

Zayonc will remain with USA Luge as senior adviser to CEO Jim Leahy. He also will work alongside sport program director Mark Grimmette.

12-year-old competes at world curling championship

By Nick ZaccardiMay 1, 2017, 10:26 AM EDT

In a sport where athletes in their 40s and 50s have won Olympic medals, a 12-year-old girl competed at a world championship last week.

Nathalie Wiksten and her dad, Kasper, made up Denmark’s team at the world mixed doubles curling championship in Lethbridge, Canada.

“We just started [competing] this year for fun,” Kasper said at worlds. “It was supposed to be just a father-daughter thing. And then, suddenly, we qualify for the worlds. So it’s been going really fast. But we love it.”

Mixed doubles makes its Olympic debut in PyeongChang. Worlds in Lethbridge marked the final qualifying event.

The Wikstens did not qualify an Olympic spot for Denmark, finishing 2-5 in group play and failing to reach the 16-team knockout stage.

“We had some disappointing games where it would have been nice to play better,” Kasper said, according to the World Curling Federation. “[Playing with Nathalie], I can’t describe it. I think we have learned a lot, especially Nathalie has, because I think the most import thing for us was to come here and learn something about the mixed doubles game.”

There is no age minimum for curling at the Olympics.

The youngest Olympic curler of all time was German Stella Heiss, who competed at Vancouver 2010 at age 17, according to Olympic historians.

American Erika Brown competed at the 1988 Olympics at age 15, when curling was an unofficial demonstration sport, and again in Sochi at age 41.

