Omaha ties record for hosting Olympic swim trials in 2020

Omaha will host the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials for a record fourth straight time in 2020.

The trials were first held at the CenturyLink Center in 2008, after they had previously been held in Long Beach, Calif., in 2004 and Indianapolis in 1992, 1996 and 2000.

Omaha now ties Indianapolis for the record of exclusively hosting the Olympic swim trials four times. Indianapolis also hosted in 1984 and co-hosted in 1924 and 1952.

For 2016, Omaha was selected to host after six finalists were named — Greensboro, N.C., Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Fla., Omaha, St. Louis and San Antonio.

USA Swimming said there were no other finalists for 2020 as it was not a bid process.

