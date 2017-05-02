ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Getty Images

IIHF men’s hockey world championship broadcast schedule

By OlympicTalkMay 2, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel leads the U.S. men’s hockey team at the world championship, with all U.S. and knockout-round games streaming live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app starting Friday.

The U.S. is grouped with world powers Russia and Sweden, plus Denmark, Germany, Italy, Latvia and Slovakia. The top four nations from each group advance to the knockout round, beginning with quarterfinals May 18.

The other group includes stalwarts Canada and Finland.

The U.S. has one of the biggest names of the tournament in Eichel, a 20-year-old who led the Sabres with 57 points in his second NHL season. It also boasts Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard, the only player on the team who has made an Olympic roster. The full U.S. roster is here.

The U.S. reached the medal round three of the last four years at worlds, bagging bronze in 2013 and 2015. It last won the world title in 1960.

Canada could become the first nation to three-peat at worlds since the Czech Republic in 2001. Its squad includes NHL All-Stars Claude Giroux and Jeff Skinner as well as Olympic champions Matt Duchene and Marc-Édouard Vlasic. The full Canadian roster, made up entirely of NHL players, is here.

The U.S. and knockout-round schedule:

Date Time (ET) Opponent Network
Friday, May 5 2:15 p.m. Germany Streaming
12:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Sunday, May 7 10:15 a.m. Denmark Streaming
9:30 p.m. NBCSN
Monday, May 8 2:15 p.m. Sweden Streaming
11 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, May 10 10:15 a.m. Italy NBCSN/Streaming
Saturday, May 13 6:15 a.m. Latvia Streaming
10:30 p.m. NBCSN
Sunday, May 14 10:15 a.m. Slovakia Streaming
12 a.m. (Mon) NBCSN
Tuesday, May 16 10:15 a.m. Russia NBCSN/Streaming
Thursday, May 18 TBD Quarterfinals Streaming
Saturday, May 20 TBD Semifinals Streaming
Sunday, May 21 10:15 a.m. Bronze-Medal Game Streaming
Sunday, May 21 2:45 p.m. Gold-Medal Game Streaming

Nancy Kerrigan eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

By OlympicTalkMay 1, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT

Nancy Kerrigan was bounced from “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday, marking the earliest elimination for a figure skater in series history.

Kerrigan, a 1992 and 1994 Olympic silver medalist, and partner Artem Chigvintsev failed to advance to next week’s final five. They were cut via a combination of judges’ scores and fan votes.

“I guess I was a little surprised, just because I really wanted to get to the end,” Kerrigan said on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. “I want to keep going and learn more, but I knew every week there’s always that chance. I don’t know. It’s just part of the game, I guess.”

Kerrigan and Chigvintsev had the fourth-best of seven scores with their “Oh, Pretty Woman” tango.

They then lost a dance-off to the show’s other Olympian, Simone Biles, and partner Sasha Farber, putting them in further danger of elimination.

In the end, Kerrigan was eliminated along with former “The Bachelor” star Nick Viall to bring the field down from seven to five.

All five previous figure skaters on the show finished in the top five (save Dorothy Hamill, who withdrew during season 16 in 2003 due to a back injury). Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis won the Mirrorball Trophy.

Biles and Farber advanced to the final five.

Biles is looking to make it back-to-back Rio Olympic gymnasts to win “Dancing with the Stars,” following Laurie Hernandez.

Robb Stauber named U.S. Olympic women’s hockey head coach

Getty Iimages
By Nick ZaccardiMay 1, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT

Robb Stauber, a Los Angeles Kings backup goalie in the early 1990s, will be the head coach of the U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team in PyeongChang.

Stauber took over head-coaching duties from longtime NHL defenseman Ken Klee last fall and guided the team to a world title earlier this month.

Stauber has served with the U.S. women’s program since 2010, including as an assistant to Katey Stone at the Sochi Olympics.

He is the second former NHL player to coach the U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team after Miracle on Ice star Mark Johnson in 2010.

