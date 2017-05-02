IIHF men’s hockey world championship broadcast schedule

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel leads the U.S. men’s hockey team at the world championship, with all U.S. and knockout-round games streaming live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app starting Friday.

The U.S. is grouped with world powers Russia and Sweden, plus Denmark, Germany, Italy, Latvia and Slovakia. The top four nations from each group advance to the knockout round, beginning with quarterfinals May 18.

The other group includes stalwarts Canada and Finland.

The U.S. has one of the biggest names of the tournament in Eichel, a 20-year-old who led the Sabres with 57 points in his second NHL season. It also boasts Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard, the only player on the team who has made an Olympic roster. The full U.S. roster is here.

The U.S. reached the medal round three of the last four years at worlds, bagging bronze in 2013 and 2015. It last won the world title in 1960.

Canada could become the first nation to three-peat at worlds since the Czech Republic in 2001. Its squad includes NHL All-Stars Claude Giroux and Jeff Skinner as well as Olympic champions Matt Duchene and Marc-Édouard Vlasic. The full Canadian roster, made up entirely of NHL players, is here.

