Justin Gatlin, Andre De Grasse face off at Diamond League opener

By Nick ZaccardiMay 2, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT

If a sprinter is to beat Usain Bolt at his world championships farewell in August, it will likely be one of the men in the 100m field at the Diamond League opener in Doha on Friday.

Olympic silver and bronze medalists Justin Gatlin and Andre De Grasse headline the first of 14 meets in the Diamond League season that runs to Sept. 1.

Universal HD will air live coverage Friday from noon-2 p.m. ET, with NBC Sports Gold streaming the action.

Gatlin and De Grasse will each line up for an individual outdoors race for the first time since the Rio Olympics. They’ll be joined by former world-record holder Asafa Powell and South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who owns five of the eight fastest times in the world this year.

Doha start lists are available here. Here’s the schedule (all times Eastern):

11 a.m. — Women’s shot put
11:15 — Women’s pole vault
11:45 — Men’s high jump
12:03 p.m. — Men’s 400m
12:05 p.m. — Men’s javelin
12:14 — Men’s 1500m
12:25 — Women’s 800m
12:35 — Women’s 200m
12:45 — Men’s triple jump
12:50 — Women’s 100m hurdles
1:05 — Women’s 3000m steeplechase
1:25 — Men’s 100m
1:35 — Men’s 400m hurdles
1:45 — Men’s 3000m

Here are five events to watch:

Women’s pole vault — 11:15 a.m. ET

Olympic gold and silver medalists Ekaterini Stefanidi (Greece) and Sandi Morris (U.S.) renew their rivalry. In 19 career meetings, Stefanidi holds a 10-9 edge, but Morris has won three of the four since Rio, according to Tilastopaja.org. The top outdoor clearance in the world this year is from 2012 Olympic champion Jenn Suhr at 4.83 meters, but Suhr is not in the Doha field.

Women’s 800m — 12:25 p.m. ET

Ethiopian 1500m world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba picked an extremely difficult race for the first outdoor 800m of her career. Dibaba, who was upset by Kenyan Faith Kipyegon for Rio 1500m gold, will take on all three Olympic 800m medalists in Doha — South African Caster Semenya, Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba and Kenyan Margaret Wambui.

Given there are three days between the 1500m and the 800m at the world championships in August, it’s conceivable that Dibaba could try to race both events in London.

Women’s 200m — 12:35 p.m. ET

The Rio gold and silver medalists duel here, too, with Jamaican Elaine Thompson and Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers. Both will be chasing 22.09 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year set by Rio bronze medalist Tori Bowie last Friday. Bowie is not in the Doha field. Neither Thompson nor Schippers has ever run that fast this early in a year.

Women’s 3000m steeplechase — 1:05 p.m. ET

Olympic champion and world-record holder Ruth Jebet of Bahrain and Olympic bronze medalist and American record holder Emma Coburn make their season debuts.

Though Coburn shared the Rio podium with Jebet, the gap is large. Jebet’s world record set after the Olympics is 8:52.78, six seconds faster than the next-fastest clocking of all time. In fact, Jebet ran under Coburn’s American record (9:07.63) four times in 2016, including three times under 9 minutes.

Men’s 100m — 1:25 p.m. ET
In perhaps the highlight of the IAAF World Relays two weeks ago, De Grasse easily passed Gatlin on a 4x100m preliminary heat anchor leg. The Canadian De Grasse, 22, looked spry. Gatlin, 35, looked unable to find the extra gear he showed in spring 2014 and 2015.

One preliminary relay leg in April is far from a suitable sample size, but De Grasse is certainly promising at the moment. Keep in mind though that De Grasse does not have a history of blazing (wind-legal) times in the spring. In 10 races before the Rio Olympics in 2016, he had a best of 9.99 seconds.

It’s likely going to take faster to win in Doha. Not necessarily because of Gatlin, but the South African Simbine, who has raced at three meets this season and posted the following wind-legal times — 9.93, 9.98, 9.92, 9.94 and 9.95. Simbine was fifth in Rio behind Bolt, Gatlin, De Grasse and Yohan Blake.

IIHF men’s hockey world championship broadcast schedule

By OlympicTalkMay 2, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel leads the U.S. men’s hockey team at the world championship, with all U.S. and knockout-round games streaming live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app starting Friday.

The U.S. is grouped with world powers Russia and Sweden, plus Denmark, Germany, Italy, Latvia and Slovakia. The top four nations from each group advance to the knockout round, beginning with quarterfinals May 18.

The other group includes stalwarts Canada and Finland.

The U.S. has one of the biggest names of the tournament in Eichel, a 20-year-old who led the Sabres with 57 points in his second NHL season. It also boasts Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard, the only player on the team who has made an Olympic roster. The full U.S. roster is here.

The U.S. reached the medal round three of the last four years at worlds, bagging bronze in 2013 and 2015. It last won the world title in 1960.

Canada could become the first nation to three-peat at worlds since the Czech Republic in 2001. Its squad includes NHL All-Stars Claude Giroux and Jeff Skinner as well as Olympic champions Matt Duchene and Marc-Édouard Vlasic. The full Canadian roster, made up entirely of NHL players, is here.

The U.S. and knockout-round schedule:

Date Time (ET) Opponent Network
Friday, May 5 2:15 p.m. Germany Streaming
12:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Sunday, May 7 10:15 a.m. Denmark Streaming
9:30 p.m. NBCSN
Monday, May 8 2:15 p.m. Sweden Streaming
11 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, May 10 10:15 a.m. Italy NBCSN/Streaming
Saturday, May 13 6:15 a.m. Latvia Streaming
10:30 p.m. NBCSN
Sunday, May 14 10:15 a.m. Slovakia Streaming
12 a.m. (Mon) NBCSN
Tuesday, May 16 10:15 a.m. Russia NBCSN/Streaming
Thursday, May 18 TBD Quarterfinals Streaming
Saturday, May 20 TBD Semifinals Streaming
Sunday, May 21 10:15 a.m. Bronze-Medal Game Streaming
Sunday, May 21 2:45 p.m. Gold-Medal Game Streaming

Nancy Kerrigan eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

By OlympicTalkMay 1, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT

Nancy Kerrigan was bounced from “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday, marking the earliest elimination for a figure skater in series history.

Kerrigan, a 1992 and 1994 Olympic silver medalist, and partner Artem Chigvintsev failed to advance to next week’s final five. They were cut via a combination of judges’ scores and fan votes.

“I guess I was a little surprised, just because I really wanted to get to the end,” Kerrigan said on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. “I want to keep going and learn more, but I knew every week there’s always that chance. I don’t know. It’s just part of the game, I guess.”

Kerrigan and Chigvintsev had the fourth-best of seven scores with their “Oh, Pretty Woman” tango.

They then lost a dance-off to the show’s other Olympian, Simone Biles, and partner Sasha Farber, putting them in further danger of elimination.

In the end, Kerrigan was eliminated along with former “The Bachelor” star Nick Viall to bring the field down from seven to five.

All five previous figure skaters on the show finished in the top five (save Dorothy Hamill, who withdrew during season 16 in 2003 due to a back injury). Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis won the Mirrorball Trophy.

Biles and Farber advanced to the final five.

Biles is looking to make it back-to-back Rio Olympic gymnasts to win “Dancing with the Stars,” following Laurie Hernandez.

