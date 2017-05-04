ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Nike’s sub-2-hour marathon attempt set for Saturday; stream info

By Nick ZaccardiMay 4, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT

Nike’s attempt to break the two-hour barrier for the marathon is scheduled for Saturday morning in Milan (11:45 p.m. ET on Friday), streamed live via Nike’s social media.

Saturday is the 63-year anniversary of Roger Bannister becoming the first person to break 4 minutes in the mile.

Nike’s attempt, on a Formula One race track featuring Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, will not be for an officially sanctioned world record due to reported variables such as some pacers entering mid-race and drinks being given to the runners via mopeds.

Kipchoge, three-time Boston Marathon winner Lelisa Desisa and half-marathon world-record holder Zersenay Tadese are gunning to become the first men to break two hours for 26.2 miles.

The marathon world record is held by Kenyan Dennis Kimetto, at 2:02:57, set at the 2014 Berlin Marathon. It took 16 years for the record to descend from 2:06:05 to sub-2:03.

The three men will take 17 and a half trips around a 1.5-mile loop on Saturday, aided by a slew of pacers reportedly including five-time Olympian Bernard Lagat.

Nike said the asphalt surface near Milan has ideal temperature (54 degrees average), wind (2.6 miles per hour) and altitude (600 feet above sea level).

In March, Nike unveiled a new shoe for the marathon attempt that it says makes runners four percent more efficient.

By OlympicTalkMay 4, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

Some of Usain Bolt‘s closest friends aren’t exactly confident he will stay in shape in retirement after this season.

“I have a bet with my managers,” Bolt said on the BBC. “They give me two years before I get a belly, so I can’t let that happen.”

Remember, Bolt is known for not being the healthiest eater. In the last Olympic cycle, he enlisted a chef to keep him away from Kentucky Fried Chicken. Bolt also famously wrote that he ate 1,000 McDonald’s chicken nuggets at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The eight-time Olympic champion’s first scheduled race this season is June 10 in Kingston, what he says is the final meet in Jamaica of his career.

Bolt has not other scheduled meets (yet) before the world championships in London in August, when he is expected to race only the 100m.

“Everybody wants me to continue, but it’s not as simple as it is, you know what I mean? For me, I’ve done what I wanted to do, you know what I mean? I’ve done great in the sport,” Bolt said on the BBC. “People just want to see more and more, you know what I mean? But you as a person have to decide that this is it. I don’t want to continue and then at the end I start losing, because I hate losing.”

Bolt said two years ago that he couldn’t envision ending his career with a loss.

It’s a distinct possibility with Bolt turning 31 in August, slowing in recent years, and the rise of 22-year-old Andre De Grasse of Canada. Not to mention 35-year-old rival Justin Gatlin of the U.S.

De Grasse and Gatlin face off in the Diamond League opener Friday (preview here).

“If you look at a lot of top athletes, that’s the one thing they use to damage their career just a little bit,” Bolt said. “By being so dominant throughout their career, retire, then miss the sport and then come back into the sport to something different, you know what I mean? So I don’t think my coach would coach me [in a comeback], either.”

By OlympicTalkMay 3, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT

All eight AVP beach volleyball tournaments this season will air on NBC Sports, beginning in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Sunday.

The AVP is beach volleyball’s domestic U.S. tour headlined by Olympians. They also play on the international FIVB World Tour, which includes the world championships in Vienna in July and August.

Rio Olympians April RossPhil DalhausserNick LucenaJake Gibb and Casey Patterson are among the players signed up for AVP this season.

DATE EVENT TIME NETWORK
Sunday, May 7 Huntington Beach 5 p.m. NBCSN
Sunday, May 21 Austin 5 p.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 11 New York 4:30 p.m. NBC
Sunday, June 25 Seattle 6 p.m. NBCSN
Sunday, July 9 San Francisco 12:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, July 23 Hermosa Beach 4 p.m. NBCSN
Sunday, August 20 Manhattan Beach 2:30 p.m. NBC
Sunday, September 3 Chicago 12 a.m. NBCSN