Getty Images

Usain Bolt makes retirement ‘belly’ bet

By OlympicTalkMay 4, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

Some of Usain Bolt‘s closest friends aren’t exactly confident he will stay in shape in retirement after this season.

“I have a bet with my managers,” Bolt said on the BBC. “They give me two years before I get a belly, so I can’t let that happen.”

Remember, Bolt is known for not being the healthiest eater. In the last Olympic cycle, he enlisted a chef to keep him away from Kentucky Fried Chicken. Bolt also famously wrote that he ate 1,000 McDonald’s chicken nuggets at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The eight-time Olympic champion’s first scheduled race this season is June 10 in Kingston, what he says is the final meet in Jamaica of his career.

Bolt has not other scheduled meets (yet) before the world championships in London in August, when he is expected to race only the 100m.

“Everybody wants me to continue, but it’s not as simple as it is, you know what I mean? For me, I’ve done what I wanted to do, you know what I mean? I’ve done great in the sport,” Bolt said on the BBC. “People just want to see more and more, you know what I mean? But you as a person have to decide that this is it. I don’t want to continue and then at the end I start losing, because I hate losing.”

Bolt said two years ago that he couldn’t envision ending his career with a loss.

It’s a distinct possibility with Bolt turning 31 in August, slowing in recent years, and the rise of 22-year-old Andre De Grasse of Canada. Not to mention 35-year-old rival Justin Gatlin of the U.S.

De Grasse and Gatlin face off in the Diamond League opener Friday (preview here).

“If you look at a lot of top athletes, that’s the one thing they use to damage their career just a little bit,” Bolt said. “By being so dominant throughout their career, retire, then miss the sport and then come back into the sport to something different, you know what I mean? So I don’t think my coach would coach me [in a comeback], either.”

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 3, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT

All eight AVP beach volleyball tournaments this season will air on NBC Sports, beginning in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Sunday.

The AVP is beach volleyball’s domestic U.S. tour headlined by Olympians. They also play on the international FIVB World Tour, which includes the world championships in Vienna in July and August.

Rio Olympians April RossPhil DalhausserNick LucenaJake Gibb and Casey Patterson are among the players signed up for AVP this season.

DATE EVENT TIME NETWORK
Sunday, May 7 Huntington Beach 5 p.m. NBCSN
Sunday, May 21 Austin 5 p.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 11 New York 4:30 p.m. NBC
Sunday, June 25 Seattle 6 p.m. NBCSN
Sunday, July 9 San Francisco 12:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, July 23 Hermosa Beach 4 p.m. NBCSN
Sunday, August 20 Manhattan Beach 2:30 p.m. NBC
Sunday, September 3 Chicago 12 a.m. NBCSN

Katie Ledecky leads Olympic champions in Atlanta; broadcast schedule

Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 3, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT

Katie Ledecky headlines a USA Swimming Pro Series meet in Atlanta, a tune-up for the U.S. Championships, live on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app starting Friday.

The four-time Rio Olympic champion Ledecky is joined by fellow gold medalists Simone ManuelLilly KingRyan MurphyAnthony Ervin and Nathan Adrian. Plus individual U.S. medalists Chase KaliszCody MillerConor Dwyer and Katie Meili.

The field also includes Olympic champions Joseph Schooling (Singapore), Park Tae-hwan (South Korea) and Penny Oleksiak (Canada). Full entry lists are here.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Friday: 7-8:30 p.m. ET (STREAM LINK)
Saturday: 7-8:30 (NBCSN, STREAM LINK)
Sunday: 7-8:30 (STREAM LINK)

It’s the penultimate Pro Series meet before the U.S. Championships from June 27-July 1 in Indianapolis, where the top two in each individual event qualify for the world championships later in July in Budapest.

Ledecky posted the fastest times in the U.S. this year in the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyles and the 400m individual medley at a Pro Series meet in Mesa, Ariz., in April, her first long-course meters meet since the Rio Olympics.

Ledecky raced in the fall and winter in short-course yards for Stanford.

She is entered in five races in Atlanta — the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m frees and the 400m individual medley. Ledecky, known for her freestyle prowess, said last month the 400m IM is not on her radar for worlds.

Atlanta marks the first long-course meters meet for Olympic 100m breast champ King since October and the first for Schooling since Rio, where he upset Michael Phelps in the 100m butterfly.

Both King and Schooling also competed collegiately this season for Indiana and Texas, respectively.

