Olympic wrestling medalist says no to football

By Nick ZaccardiMay 5, 2017, 9:06 AM EDT

Olympic wrestling bronze medalist J’den Cox reportedly chose not to pursue football for the University of Missouri in the fall.

Cox, 22, was announced Thursday as a volunteer assistant wrestling coach at Missouri, where he won three NCAA titles and exhausted his NCAA eligibility this past season.

Cox, who is still an active international wrestler, chose to join Missouri’s wrestling staff rather than attempt to supplement his wrestling training with one season of college football. The all-state linebacker in high school is eligible to play one year of college football because he didn’t use a redshirt season in wrestling.

Cox met several times with Missouri football coach Barry Odom after winning his last NCAA title in March before telling Odom this week of his decision, according to the Kansas City Star.

Cox said in August that he planned to play football at Missouri. He was less emphatic after winning his last NCAA title in March, saying that night he would discuss it with Odom.

Cox is expected to compete in the world championships team trials next month, vying for the one U.S. spot in the 86kg freestyle field at worlds in Paris in August.

Kerri Walsh Jennings, April Ross end partnership

Associated PressMay 5, 2017, 5:15 AM EDT

Five-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings is looking for a new partner — and a new beach volleyball tour — after rejecting an exclusivity agreement with the AVP that would have locked her into the circuit through the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

In her first public comments since breaking with the biggest, richest and longest-running domestic tour, Walsh Jennings told The Associated Press on Thursday that the deal lacked the vision to grow the game and was “a death sentence for our sport.” Among her complaints: an eight-stop circuit, with what she called minimal growth in prize money or the number of events, dooming athletes to live with their parents or take full-time jobs to support themselves.

“We’re being kept in a small little fishbowl,” Walsh Jennings told the AP. “I know our sport deserves more. We’ve been told we’re small, and we believe it.”

AVP owner Donald Sun declined to respond to the comments. But when Walsh Jennings missed the deadline to sign before this week’s season-opening Huntington Beach (Calif.) Open, he told the AP: “I respect her decisions, and I wish her well.”

The decision to opt out of the AVP tour also means Walsh Jennings will split with April Ross, her partner in Rio de Janeiro when they won the Olympic bronze medal. Walsh Jennings won three straight gold medals with Misty May-Treanor, who retired after the London Games.

Walsh Jennings and Ross could continue to pair up on the international tour, where teams earn points to qualify for the 2020 Games, but that would mean maintaining separate partnerships domestically and abroad. Ross’ decision to sign the deal means she couldn’t play in the competing National Volleyball League, which lists four 2017 events on its website.

Walsh Jennings said she was disappointed the partnership had to end. Asked if the two could get back together before the qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics begins in 2019, she said, “April and I are finished. We’re not competing together anymore.”

“I have a ton of respect for April,” she said. “I just have a different vision for the future.”

With its party atmosphere dropped into picturesque backdrops like London’s Horse Guards Parade and Rio’s Copacabana Beach, beach volleyball emerges every four years as the darling of the Olympics. (The bikinis don’t hurt with the TV audience, either.)

But the sport’s efforts to establish a stable U.S. tour have left it running in the sand.

Beach volleyball athletes have quarreled with USA Volleyball, arguing that the national governing body’s efforts were skewed toward the indoor game. The AVP twice declared bankruptcy, and since emerging from the second reorganization it has found itself in competition with the NVL, even though all agree that one, stable tour would be best for the sport. And, when the NCAA considered adding beach volleyball to its list of sanctioned programs, among the opponents were indoor volleyball coaches who were afraid of losing their top athletes to the sandier, sexier side of the sport.

Walsh Jennings, who has been at the forefront of many of these fights, said her goal remains to do what’s best for her sport. As its most visible and marketable athlete, at least in the United States, she is able to make a living by relying on endorsement deals others don’t have.

“I am in a blessed position,” she said.

Walsh Jennings also said her objection to the deal has nothing to do with a lawsuit she has filed against the AVP, claiming breach of a personal services contract, or with a dispute over rule changes that led her to boycott an event last summer.

“I know my intentions are pure,” she said. “And this is not about not being grateful. This is about knowing there’s more and better out there. I believe in the sport. I believe in the sport at the highest level. That’s what I’m going after. It’s all there for the taking.”

And, she said, she couldn’t bring herself to sign a deal that would hold the sport back.

“I want to believe in what I’m doing,” she said. “I believe in what I’m doing much more than if I had signed this contract.”

Walsh Jennings, who would turn 42 during the Tokyo Games, repeated that she is not retiring and is still determined to attend her sixth Olympics. Asked what’s next, she said: “I get myself a partner; I don’t know who that’s going to be. That’s exciting for me, to grow toward Tokyo.”

And, while Ross and most of the other American professionals are opening the season in Huntington Beach, Walsh Jennings was off to the NCAA beach volleyball championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

“I figured I’m not playing this weekend,” she said, “so I want to go support the good stuff.”

Los Angeles will not renew Olympic bid if it loses this summer

By Nick ZaccardiMay 4, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

The Los Angeles Olympic bid group will not renew its bid for a later Games if it comes away empty-handed this summer, bid chairman Casey Wasserman said, according to Reuters.

“We won’t bid again in Los Angeles,” Wasserman said Thursday, according to the report. “Because we have to pay for the bid privately. And raising $60 million dollars privately from individuals in Los Angeles is a tough road to go down once. I will tell you, twice it is not going to happen.”

International Olympic Committee voters are scheduled to choose between Los Angeles and Paris for the 2024 Olympics on Sept. 13.

However, the IOC is looking into potentially awarding both the 2024 and 2028 Olympics this summer, one to each city.

This has led Paris 2024 Olympic co-bid chief Tony Estanguet to reportedly issue an ultimatum of 2024 or nothing.

Wasserman has said LA is focused on 2024 but hasn’t publicly disclosed what his bid would do if Paris was given 2024 and LA was offered 2028 this summer.

Other cities have repeatedly bid for the Olympics after losing. PyeongChang, the 2018 Winter Games host, lost out in the bidding for 2010 and 2014. Tokyo, the 2020 Summer Games host, also bid for 2016. Madrid bid and lost for 2012, 2016 and 2020.

However, recent failed U.S. bids have not come back — notably New York City (2012) and Chicago (2016).

