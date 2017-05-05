Katie Ledecky posts fastest time of 2017 to open Atlanta meet

Katie Ledecky continued to distance herself from the world in the freestyle distance events, posting the fastest time of the year in the 400m freestyle in Atlanta on Friday.
The four-time Rio Olympic champion clocked 4:00.98 at Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, site of the 1996 Olympic swimming competition. She won by a comfortable 7.46 seconds over Joanna Evans.
Full meet results are here.
Ledecky was close to her pool record of 4:00.31, set at the Atlanta meet one year ago. She came into the meet with the fastest time in the world this year of 4:01.01 from last month.
She looks to be in strong form coming off her freshman season at Stanford and going into the U.S. Championships in June, where the top two per event qualify for the world championships in July.
Ledecky also finished fifth in the 100m freestyle on Friday, 15 minutes before her 400m final. Stanford teammate and co-Olympic champion Simone Manuel won the 100m free in 53.82. Ledecky touched in 54.69.
The 100m free was billed as a showdown between Manuel and Canadian Penny Oleksiak, whom Manuel tied in Rio. But Oleksiak was a late scratch from the entire meet Friday due to family reasons, according to CBC.
The Atlanta meet continues Saturday and Sunday with finals from 7-8:30 p.m. ET, streamed on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. NBCSN will also air live coverage Saturday.
If Usain Bolt seriously takes up soccer in his sprinting retirement, he has a pretty lofty goal.
“I have the ambition to become one of the top 50 [players in the world], if I get the chance to play regularly, and I want to be an attacker who scores at least 20 goals per season,” Bolt told France’s So Foot magazine, according to Agence France-Presse. “I love this sport, and it’s been in my head for many years. In the last few months I have spoken to clubs, and there have been possibilities, but nothing concrete at the moment. We are waiting to see.”
He made headlines in November by saying he would train with Borussia Dortmund, one of the top German clubs, after he retires from track and field at the end of this season.
“I will see at this point whether I am as good as I hope,” the 30-year-old Bolt said, according to AFP citing So Foot. “Football is a very physically demanding sport, and I’m not very young anymore, but I think I can play well for at least four years.”
It’s no coincidence that Bolt and Borussia Dortmund share an apparel sponsor in Puma.
Nevertheless, Bolt has long said he desires to play professional soccer, with most of his prior comments about his favorite Premier League club, Manchester United.
In the past, Bolt has been linked to Jamaica’s national team, played with Sergio Aguero and was erroneously reported to be suiting up for a special Manchester United match.
Swimmer Adolph Kiefer, a 1936 Olympic champion, died at his Illinois home at age 98 on Friday, according to the International Swimming Hall of Fame. Prior to his death, Kiefer was the oldest living U.S. Olympic champion.
Kiefer, a 100m backstroke gold medalist, was still swimming an hour daily at age 95, according to a Chicago Tribune profile in 2014, despite neuropathy in his hands and legs.
“Oh, this is heaven,” he told the newspaper of being in the water. “How could you be without this?”
Kiefer was 17 at the 1936 Olympics and would go on to hold world records in every backstroke event. He met Adolf Hitler and shook his hand in Berlin.
“If I would have known then what we found out later, I would’ve thrown him in the pool,” Kiefer told the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald at the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials.
There were no Olympics in 1940 or 1944 due to World War II. So, Kiefer turned down the Hollywood role of Tarzan, opting to become Lt. Kiefer, the officer in charge of swimming for the U.S. Navy. He’s credited with teaching thousands swim safety and how to survive in the water.
He later created his own business, Kiefer & Associates, whose swim products included lane lines, kickboards and racing suits.
Kiefer was one of the last three living U.S. Olympians from the 1936 Berlin Games, along with canoeist John Lysak and swimmer Iris Cummings, according to Olympstats.com.
Kiefer was also part of the 2016 NBC Sports documentary “More than Gold” on the 1936 Olympics.
