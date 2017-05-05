ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Getty Images for Puma

Usain Bolt ready for tears as retirement nears

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMay 5, 2017, 10:24 PM EDT

More: Track and Field

Usain Bolt Usain Bolt would like to become a top-50 soccer player Justin Gatlin, Andre De Grasse beaten in Diamond League opener Nike’s sub-2-hour marathon attempt set for Saturday; stream info

NEW YORK — Three months.

Usain Bolt, the gangly Trelawny boy born with scoliosis who grew into the greatest sprinter of all time, has three months left in his track career.

He says he has three, maybe four meets to go before retirement — Kingston on June 10 (his final Jamaican meet), Ostrava, Czech Republic, on June 28 and possibly another tune-up before the world championships. He also isn’t ruling out a meet after worlds.

Still, Bolt envisions his career ending at worlds in London, a place he has called a second home. He has the 100m final on Aug. 5 and the 4x100m relay Aug. 12.

“I’ve thought about it many times,” Bolt says in a basement nook of a lower Manhattan studio space, after smiling and gabbing for a few dozen international media at an event promoting his apparel sponsor, Puma.

Bolt mentions his 2016 film, “I am Bolt,” and a scene where he began thinking about retirement.

“I started getting a little bit emotional,” Bolt remembers. “Knowing that it could be your last big race in front of so much crowd, that’s something I know I’m going to miss when I retire.”

Bolt is quick to say he has never cried at a race.

Not after any of his nine Olympic titles (since reduced to eight due to a relay teammate’s doping). Not after defeats, such as failing to advance out of his first Olympic race in 2004 or his infamous false start out of the 2011 World Championships 100m final.

That in mind, Bolt thinks about the scene three months from now in the London Olympic Stadium. Tears?

“To be actually in the stadium and know that this is it, you never know,” he said. “What will I do? What should I say? How should I go about it? But I haven’t come up with anything solid yet. I’m open. Hopefully it’s not too emotional.”

Bolt decided not to race the 200m, his trademark event, this season because he doesn’t want to risk losing and doesn’t want to train as hard.

“Can’t mess it up at the end,” Bolt said. “It’s not really that stressful this season. My coaches really adjusted my program a lot, so it’s not as intense as it used to be. But it still gets me where I need to go.”

Bolt says his longtime coach, Glen Mills, believes he could continue for one more Olympics in 2020, but only if the sprinter wants to. Bolt, who turns 31 in August, has made it clear that he doesn’t want to.

He dislikes the rigors of training and enjoys staying out late and straying from proper nutrition. Bolt has been known to show up at group step classes in Jamaica on mornings after fried-chicken dinners.

“I’m back on my diet now,” he says. “My coach tells me stay focused because it’s the home stretch.”

Bolt is confident in his 100m. Asked of his biggest rival, and he says he doesn’t know. This is a departure from past years, when it was clear that either training partner Yohan Blake or Americans Tyson Gay or Justin Gatlin were pushing Bolt.

“The only person that I’ve seen really compete at his best [this season] is Andre De Grasse,” Bolt said of the 22-year-old Olympic 100m bronze medalist from Canada. “He’s really shown promise early in the season. I always wait until the trials [late June for the U.S. and Jamaica] to see who’s really stepping up because that’s when it really matters.”

The day after Bolt’s interview, De Grasse finished an unimpressive fifth in a 100m race in Qatar in 10.21 seconds. Bolt has never been that slow in a 100m final, according to Tilastopaja.org, but he rarely competes this early in the year and never races when he’s not confident of victory.

Bolt is less sure of what is shaping up to be his final race — the 4x100m relay at worlds.

“That’s what I’m worried about,” he said. “I’m not worried about individual. I have all the abilities to do the individual, because I’m going to show up ready.”

Bolt noted his countrymen dropped the baton in the 4x100m heats at the IAAF World Relays last month. Bolt was also part of the Jamaican team that was beaten by the U.S. in the 4x100m at the 2015 World Relays. It’s his only defeat in top-level competition in nearly four years.

But the U.S. has a penchant for failing on the biggest stages — one medal combined from the last four worlds and three Olympics, where Jamaica prevailed all seven times.

“The 4x100m is always tricky,” Bolt said. “I always worry a little bit, but my teammates always come through.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Usain Bolt makes retirement ‘belly’ bet

Katie Ledecky posts fastest time of 2017 to open Atlanta meet

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMay 5, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT

Katie Ledecky continued to distance herself from the world in the freestyle distance events, posting the fastest time of the year in the 400m freestyle in Atlanta on Friday.

The four-time Rio Olympic champion clocked 4:00.98 at Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, site of the 1996 Olympic swimming competition. She won by a comfortable 7.46 seconds over Joanna Evans.

Full meet results are here.

Ledecky was close to her pool record of 4:00.31, set at the Atlanta meet one year ago. She came into the meet with the fastest time in the world this year of 4:01.01 from last month.

She looks to be in strong form coming off her freshman season at Stanford and going into the U.S. Championships in June, where the top two per event qualify for the world championships in July.

Ledecky also finished fifth in the 100m freestyle on Friday, 15 minutes before her 400m final. Stanford teammate and co-Olympic champion Simone Manuel won the 100m free in 53.82. Ledecky touched in 54.69.

The 100m free was billed as a showdown between Manuel and Canadian Penny Oleksiak, whom Manuel tied in Rio. But Oleksiak was a late scratch from the entire meet Friday due to family reasons, according to CBC.

The Atlanta meet continues Saturday and Sunday with finals from 7-8:30 p.m. ET, streamed on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. NBCSN will also air live coverage Saturday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Oldest living U.S. Olympic champion dies

Usain Bolt would like to become a top-50 soccer player

Usain Bolt
AP
Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkMay 5, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

More: Track and Field

Usain Bolt ready for tears as retirement nears Justin Gatlin, Andre De Grasse beaten in Diamond League opener Nike’s sub-2-hour marathon attempt set for Saturday; stream info

If Usain Bolt seriously takes up soccer in his sprinting retirement, he has a pretty lofty goal.

“I have the ambition to become one of the top 50 [players in the world], if I get the chance to play regularly, and I want to be an attacker who scores at least 20 goals per season,” Bolt told France’s So Foot magazine, according to Agence France-Presse. “I love this sport, and it’s been in my head for many years. In the last few months I have spoken to clubs, and there have been possibilities, but nothing concrete at the moment. We are waiting to see.”

He made headlines in November by saying he would train with Borussia Dortmund, one of the top German clubs, after he retires from track and field at the end of this season.

“I will see at this point whether I am as good as I hope,” the 30-year-old Bolt said, according to AFP citing So Foot. “Football is a very physically demanding sport, and I’m not very young anymore, but I think I can play well for at least four years.”

It’s no coincidence that Bolt and Borussia Dortmund share an apparel sponsor in Puma.

Nevertheless, Bolt has long said he desires to play professional soccer, with most of his prior comments about his favorite Premier League club, Manchester United.

In the past, Bolt has been linked to Jamaica’s national team, played with Sergio Aguero and was erroneously reported to be suiting up for a special Manchester United match.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Usain Bolt makes retirement ‘belly’ bet