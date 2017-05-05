Usain Bolt would like to become a top-50 soccer player

If Usain Bolt seriously takes up soccer in his sprinting retirement, he has a pretty lofty goal.

“I have the ambition to become one of the top 50 [players in the world], if I get the chance to play regularly, and I want to be an attacker who scores at least 20 goals per season,” Bolt told France’s So Foot magazine, according to Agence France-Presse. “I love this sport, and it’s been in my head for many years. In the last few months I have spoken to clubs, and there have been possibilities, but nothing concrete at the moment. We are waiting to see.”

He made headlines in November by saying he would train with Borussia Dortmund, one of the top German clubs, after he retires from track and field at the end of this season.

“I will see at this point whether I am as good as I hope,” the 30-year-old Bolt said, according to AFP citing So Foot. “Football is a very physically demanding sport, and I’m not very young anymore, but I think I can play well for at least four years.”

It’s no coincidence that Bolt and Borussia Dortmund share an apparel sponsor in Puma.

Nevertheless, Bolt has long said he desires to play professional soccer, with most of his prior comments about his favorite Premier League club, Manchester United.

In the past, Bolt has been linked to Jamaica’s national team, played with Sergio Aguero and was erroneously reported to be suiting up for a special Manchester United match.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Usain Bolt makes retirement ‘belly’ bet