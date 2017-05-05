ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Usain Bolt
AP

Usain Bolt would like to become a top-50 soccer player

By OlympicTalkMay 5, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

If Usain Bolt seriously takes up soccer in his sprinting retirement, he has a pretty lofty goal.

“I have the ambition to become one of the top 50 [players in the world], if I get the chance to play regularly, and I want to be an attacker who scores at least 20 goals per season,” Bolt told France’s So Foot magazine, according to Agence France-Presse. “I love this sport, and it’s been in my head for many years. In the last few months I have spoken to clubs, and there have been possibilities, but nothing concrete at the moment. We are waiting to see.”

He made headlines in November by saying he would train with Borussia Dortmund, one of the top German clubs, after he retires from track and field at the end of this season.

“I will see at this point whether I am as good as I hope,” the 30-year-old Bolt said, according to AFP citing So Foot. “Football is a very physically demanding sport, and I’m not very young anymore, but I think I can play well for at least four years.”

It’s no coincidence that Bolt and Borussia Dortmund share an apparel sponsor in Puma.

Nevertheless, Bolt has long said he desires to play professional soccer, with most of his prior comments about his favorite Premier League club, Manchester United.

In the past, Bolt has been linked to Jamaica’s national team, played with Sergio Aguero and was erroneously reported to be suiting up for a special Manchester United match.

Adolph Kiefer, U.S. Olympic swim champ in 1936, dies at 98

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 5, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT

Swimmer Adolph Kiefer, a 1936 Olympic champion, died at his Illinois home at age 98 on Friday, according to the International Swimming Hall of Fame. Prior to his death, Kiefer was the oldest living U.S. Olympic champion.

Kiefer, a 100m backstroke gold medalist, was still swimming an hour daily at age 95, according to a Chicago Tribune profile in 2014, despite neuropathy in his hands and legs.

“Oh, this is heaven,” he told the newspaper of being in the water. “How could you be without this?”

Kiefer was 17 at the 1936 Olympics and would go on to hold world records in every backstroke event. He met Adolf Hitler and shook his hand in Berlin.

“If I would have known then what we found out later, I would’ve thrown him in the pool,” Kiefer told the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald at the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials.

There were no Olympics in 1940 or 1944 due to World War II. So, Kiefer turned down the Hollywood role of Tarzan, opting to become Lt. Kiefer, the officer in charge of swimming for the U.S. Navy. He’s credited with teaching thousands swim safety and how to survive in the water.

He later created his own business, Kiefer & Associates, whose swim products included lane lines, kickboards and racing suits.

Kiefer was one of the last three living U.S. Olympians from the 1936 Berlin Games, along with canoeist John Lysak and swimmer Iris Cummings, according to Olympstats.com.

Kiefer was also part of the 2016 NBC Sports documentary “More than Gold” on the 1936 Olympics.

Justin Gatlin, Andre De Grasse beaten in Diamond League opener

By Nick ZaccardiMay 5, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

South African Akani Simbine is looking like the biggest threat to Usain Bolt this season.

Simbine dusted the Olympic silver and bronze medalists, Justin Gatlin and Andre De Grasse, to open the Diamond League season in Doha on Friday. Bolt, in his final season, is expected to race for the first time since Rio on June 10.

Simbine clocked 9.99 seconds into a 1.2 meter/second headwind on Friday. Former world-record holder Asafa Powell was second in 10.08, with Gatlin fourth (10.14) and De Grasse fifth (10.21).

Full Doha results are here. NBCSN will air Diamond League highlights on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Simbine owns five of the eight fastest times in the world this year and has broken 10 seconds a total of six times. Nobody else has done it more than once. The 23-year-old has risen steadily the past few years, breaking 10 for the first time in 2015 and then finishing fifth in Rio.

Gatlin and De Grasse raced individually outdoors for the first time this year on Friday. They did not impress.

Gatlin, 35, finished outside the top three of a 100m for the first time since 2013. It also marked Gatlin’s slowest 100m time against a full field in a final since 2011, according to Tilastopaja.org.

De Grasse, 22, notched the second-slowest 100m final time of his two-year professional career. He looked much more impressive two weeks ago, overtaking Gatlin in an IAAF World Relays 4x100m heat anchor leg.

In other events, South African Caster Semenya eased to win a loaded 800m in 1:56.61, the fastest time in the world this year.

The Olympic champion Semenya and Rio bronze medalist Margaret Wambui pulled away in the final 100 meters. Genzebe Dibaba, the 1500m world-record holder making her 800m debut, faded behind them to fifth in 1:59.37.

Jamaican Elaine Thompson outdueled Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers in a matchup of the Rio Olympic 200m gold and silver medalists, 22.19 to 22.45 into a 2.3 meter/second headwind. Rio bronze medalist Tori Bowie, who was not in the Doha field, has the fastest time this year at 22.09.

In the javelin, Rio Olympic champion Thomas Roehler of Germany launched 93.9 meters, making him the No. 2 performer all time. Czech Jan Zelezny, the Olympic champion in 1992, 1996 and 2000, owns the world record (98.48) and the five best throws of all time.

The Diamond League continues in Shanghai on May 13, with live streaming coverage on NBC Sports Gold.

