Lilly King posts world No. 2 time at Arena Pro Series Atlanta

By Rachel LutzMay 7, 2017, 8:47 PM EDT

Rio Olympic gold medalist Lilly King posted the second-best time in the world this year in the 100m breaststroke at the Arena Pro Swim series in Atlanta on Sunday night. She raced to one minute, 6.20 seconds.

The fastest time in the world this year? Russia’s Yulia Efimova clocked 1:05.90 in April.

The two went head-to-head in a heated battle during the Games, the birth of the now-infamous “finger wag” incident. They’re expected to race again in as many as three breaststroke events at this summer’s world championships in Budapest in July. King told NBC Sports analyst Rowdy Gaines that she’s looking forward to breaking world records in the (non-Olympic) 50m and 100m breast in Budapest. She is also aiming to make the final in the 200m breast, something King was shut out of in Rio.

Chase Kalisz, the 400m individual medal silver medalist from Rio appeared to be in dominant shape in Atlanta. Kalisz raced a tough double Sunday night, explaining to Gaines that it was good practice for the 400m IM. First, he won the 200m butterfly in 1:55.94. He came back just under an hour later to win in the 200m IM in 1:57.21.

Katie Ledecky did not race Sunday night, but raced in the 800m freestyle in the morning heats. She cruised to 8:15.71, telling Gaines the time was about what she expected. Instead, she spent Sunday night on a flight back to school at Stanford.

Coroner: Cause of bobsledder Steven Holcomb’s death unclear

Steven Holcomb
Associated PressMay 7, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

The cause of U.S. Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb‘s death will remain unclear until more tests are completed.

An autopsy performed at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, New York, showed that the 37-year-old Holcomb died with fluid in his lungs, Essex County coroner Francis Whitelaw said Sunday. However, that alone was not enough to draw a conclusion as to why Holcomb died – and no determination will come until toxicology tests are completed.

That process can typically take several weeks.

Whitelaw said preliminary toxicology results did not show drugs in Holcomb’s system. Whitelaw also said there is “no suspicion of foul play,” concurring with what USA Bobsled and Skeleton and the U.S. Olympic Committee said shortly after Holcomb’s body was discovered Saturday afternoon in his room at the Olympic Training Center – where many athletes reside when they are training or competing in Lake Placid.

Holcomb was a three-time Olympian and three-time Olympic medalist, including a four-man gold medal from the 2010 Vancouver Games.

“The world has lost a true national hero, an example to young and old alike about overcoming diversity and a true gentlemen as well as an all-around great man,” former USA Bobsled and Skeleton board member Howard Lowry said in a tribute letter to Holcomb’s family and friends. “Steven’s shoes will forever be too large to fill by those that come after him.”

Team officials believe Holcomb died in his sleep.

The grieving process for Holcomb’s friends and family was just getting started Sunday. His parents arrived in Lake Placid from their homes in Colorado and Utah, and some bobsledders and team officials are expected to be there in the coming days.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been revealed. Plans are also underway for memorial services to be held in the coming weeks in both Lake Placid and Holcomb’s hometown of Park City, Utah.

Tributes continued pouring in Sunday from across the Olympic sports world, with American figure skating legend Kristi Yamaguchi, longtime U.S. beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings, British skeleton standout Shelley Rudman and German luge great Felix Loch among those tweeting messages of sorrow and remembrance.

At Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega, Alabama someone scrawled “RIP Steven” on the track as a tribute to Holcomb, who was a big racing fan.

“We’ve lost a legend,” said USA Luge’s Erin Hamlin – who, like Holcomb, is a world champion and Olympic medalist.

Holcomb’s success on the sliding tracks across the world was obvious. But he was more revered within the sliding world for his persona off the track; International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation President Ivo Ferriani said he would remember Holcomb for the “politeness and respect” that he showed everyone who was associated with the sport.

“Very sad to hear the terrible news about Steven Holcomb,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said. “He was already a sporting legend. He was hugely appreciated by his fellow competitors and everybody in Olympic sport.”

Paris 2024 bid welcomes new French president Emmanuel Macron

Paris 2024
By Rachel LutzMay 7, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

France’s newly-elected president, Emmanuel Macron, is being welcomed by the Paris 2024 Olympic bid committee after Sunday’s election.

Committee co-chairmen Tony Estanguet and Bernard Lapasset said in a press release on Sunday that Macron “understands the power of sport and how the Games can be a force for real change and help build inspiration and inclusion.”

Some were concerned that Macron’s rival, populist candidate Marine Le Pen, would have damaged the bid due to her “France-first” message. Macron’s policies include pro-business strategies and strengthening the European Union.

Paris and Los Angeles are the remaining two cities bidding for the 2024 Olympics. The International Olympic Committee will decide the winner in September.

In February, President Donald Trump announced his support for the LA 2024 bid.

“I would love to see the Olympics go to Los Angeles,” Trump said. “I think that it’ll be terrific. The United States committee’s members have asked me to speak up about it, and I have, and I think I’ve helped them, and let’s see what happens. But I’d be very happy and honored if they would choose Los Angeles, and we’d stand behind it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.