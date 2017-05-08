ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Allyson Felix-Caster Semenya clash unlikely for world championships

By Nick ZaccardiMay 8, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT

Don’t expect to see Allyson Felix and Caster Semenya go head-to-head at the world championships this summer.

The Olympic 800m champion Semenya is “pretty much focusing” on the 800m this season “at this stage,” her coach, Jean Verster, said Monday.

“We’ll see later on in the season because we are planning to hopefully run a few other distances if possible [before worlds in August],” Verster said by phone. “Maybe just a few 400s and a couple of 1500s. We’ll see how it goes, but at this stage the focus is purely on the 800m [for worlds].”

Semenya talked last July of entering both the 400m and 800m in Rio, but she ended up racing solely the 800m at her first Olympics. Semenya easily won gold in 1:55.28, a national record.

Three weeks after the Olympics, Semenya lowered her 400m personal best to 50.40 seconds in the Diamond League season finale in September. She came from behind to beat the Olympic third- and fourth-place finishers.

Neither Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller (49.44 in Rio) nor silver medalist Felix (49.51) was in that race.

Semenya has already raced the 400m at two meets this season, clocking 51.60 and 51.84, comparable to her times at the same April meets last year. She ranks No. 9 in the world for 2017.

Then last Friday, Semenya dominated the Diamond League season-opening 800m in 1:56.61. Semenya has never run faster before the month of July. She is entered in the Prefontaine Classic 800m on May 27, her first race in the U.S. since 2011.

Verster said Semenya was behind schedule compared to last year due to off-track commitments.

“Seeing this year as a fun year and not as much pressure as last year with the Olympics,” he said. “At this stage we kind of catch up a little bit in terms of the training. In that sense, we were extremely happy with the way we started in Doha.”

Neither Miller nor Felix has raced a 400m since Rio.

Miller has said she plans to race the 200m and 400m at worlds in London in August.

Felix has a bye into the worlds 400m as defending world champion and plans to race the shorter sprints at the U.S. Championships next month. It hasn’t been decided if Felix hopes to double at worlds.

Australian Olympic swimmers face bans for missing drug tests

By Nick ZaccardiMay 8, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT

Australian Olympic swimmers Madeline Groves and Thomas Fraser-Holmes could be banned for two years for missing drug tests.

Groves, the Rio Olympic 200m butterfly silver medalist, and Fraser-Holmes, a two-time Olympian, both missed three drug tests in a 12-month span and could be suspended for up to two years due to anti-doping rules, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Swimming Australia has not confirmed the possible bans as the punishment process has not been completed.

Groves, 21, had the best individual finish for an Australian female swimmer in Rio. She touched .03 behind Spain’s Mireia Belmonte Garcia in the 200m butterfly.

It was reported two months ago that Groves and Fraser-Holmes would skip the 2017 Australian Championships and the 2017 World Championships.

It is not known whether their third missed drug tests occurred before they decided to sit out the big meets of 2017.

Fraser-Holmes led off the Australian 4x200m free relay that finished fourth in Rio and missed the individual podium in the 400m individual medley and 200m freestyle.

Fraser-Holmes, 25, said one of his three missed drug tests came because he was late getting home from dinner.

“In normal society, we all make mistakes,” Fraser-Holmes said on Australia’s 7 News. “We’re all late sometimes.”

Steven Holcomb’s Olympic gold-medal teammate has moving tribute

By Nick ZaccardiMay 8, 2017, 10:16 AM EDT

Steve Mesler shared a four-man bobsled with Steven Holcomb for Olympic and world titles. Their friendship was about much more than medals, as Mesler illustrated in a moving Facebook post Sunday, one day after Holcomb’s death.

“The privilege of having Holcy in my life and climbing the podium with him is an honor I’ll keep close for the rest of my days,” Mesler wrote. “He shaped the kind of person, and leader, I am today. Without him in my life, so much of who I am and what I’ve become would be incredibly different for more reasons than I’m able to list, for more reasons than I can say.”

Like Holcomb, Mesler was a 2002 Olympic alternate. They both made the 2006 Olympic team, Holcomb as a driver and Mesler as a push athlete for Todd Hays.

Mesler joined Holcomb’s crew after Torino and experienced incredible success. Multiple World Cup wins in four straight seasons, a world title in 2009 and an Olympic title in 2010.

“What we did together is something the child in me never would have imagined,” Mesler wrote. “All of us who were lucky enough to compete with him understand what an incredible soul, quiet leader, complicated person and unimaginably talented driver of sleighs he was.”

Mesler also posted his video compliation from 2010 of Holcomb performing his “Holcy Dance” around the world leading up to the Vancouver Olympics.

