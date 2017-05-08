Australian Olympic swimmers face bans for missing drug tests

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Australian Olympic swimmers Madeline Groves and Thomas Fraser-Holmes could be banned for two years for missing drug tests.

Groves, the Rio Olympic 200m butterfly silver medalist, and Fraser-Holmes, a two-time Olympian, both missed three drug tests in a 12-month span and could be suspended for up to two years due to anti-doping rules, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Swimming Australia has not confirmed the possible bans as the punishment process has not been completed.

Groves, 21, had the best individual finish for an Australian female swimmer in Rio. She touched .03 behind Spain’s Mireia Belmonte Garcia in the 200m butterfly.

It was reported two months ago that Groves and Fraser-Holmes would skip the 2017 Australian Championships and the 2017 World Championships.

It is not known whether their third missed drug tests occurred before they decided to sit out the big meets of 2017.

Fraser-Holmes led off the Australian 4x200m free relay that finished fourth in Rio and missed the individual podium in the 400m individual medley and 200m freestyle.

Fraser-Holmes, 25, said one of his three missed drug tests came because he was late getting home from dinner.

“In normal society, we all make mistakes,” Fraser-Holmes said on Australia’s 7 News. “We’re all late sometimes.”

