Simone Biles makes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ final four

Simone Biles is into the final four of “Dancing with the Stars.”
The four-time Rio Olympic champion and partner Sasha Farber advanced Monday night with two scores of 36 points out of a possible 40 each. They scored straight 9s for each dance, ranking third out of five couples.
Biles goes into next week’s semifinals against NFL running back Rashad Jennings, singer Normani Kordei and former MLB catcher David Ross.
The previous week, two-time Olympic medalist figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was bounced, marking the earliest elimination for a figure skater in series history.
All four Olympic gymnasts who previously competed in the ABC show’s 23-season history finished in the top four.
Two were crowned champions — Shawn Johnson in 2009 and Laurie Hernandez just last year. Johnson and Hernandez, as teens, were the youngest champions in show history.
Nastia Liukin and Aly Raisman each finished fourth in their appearances.
Mariel Zagunis, a four-time U.S. Olympic medalist fencer, is pregnant with her first child, due in October, and plans to return for a fifth Olympic run.
Zagunis, 32, is one of only two Americans to earn Olympic fencing gold, winning the sabre in 2004 and 2008.
She lost in the semifinals in 2012 and the round of 16 in Rio but rebounded last summer to help the U.S. to bronze in the team event.
Zagunis was unsure in August if she would continue on to 2020, but now that appears certain.
“I definitely see Tokyo in my future,” Zagunis said in December, according to the Portland Tribune. “I’m not fulfilled. That’s part of who I am. I always want to keep going. I always want to do more. It’s a blessing and a curse to feel dissatisfied with not winning all the time.”
She competed once since Rio, taking bronze at a World Cup event in China in March in an early stage of her pregnancy.
Come Tokyo, Zagunis will be 35, which is older than any U.S. Olympic fencer since the 1996 Atlanta Games.
Australian Olympic swimmers Madeline Groves and Thomas Fraser-Holmes could be banned for two years for missing drug tests.
Groves, the Rio Olympic 200m butterfly silver medalist, and Fraser-Holmes, a two-time Olympian, both missed three drug tests in a 12-month span and could be suspended for up to two years due to anti-doping rules, according to the Daily Telegraph.
Swimming Australia has not confirmed the possible bans as the punishment process has not been completed.
Groves, 21, had the best individual finish for an Australian female swimmer in Rio. She touched .03 behind Spain’s Mireia Belmonte Garcia in the 200m butterfly.
It was reported two months ago that Groves and Fraser-Holmes would skip the 2017 Australian Championships and the 2017 World Championships.
It is not known whether their third missed drug tests occurred before they decided to sit out the big meets of 2017.
Fraser-Holmes led off the Australian 4x200m free relay that finished fourth in Rio and missed the individual podium in the 400m individual medley and 200m freestyle.
Fraser-Holmes, 25, said one of his three missed drug tests came because he was late getting home from dinner.
“In normal society, we all make mistakes,” Fraser-Holmes said on Australia’s 7 News. “We’re all late sometimes.”
