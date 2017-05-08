Simone Biles makes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ final four

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles is into the final four of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The four-time Rio Olympic champion and partner Sasha Farber advanced Monday night with two scores of 36 points out of a possible 40 each. They scored straight 9s for each dance, ranking third out of five couples.

Biles goes into next week’s semifinals against NFL running back Rashad Jennings, singer Normani Kordei and former MLB catcher David Ross.

The previous week, two-time Olympic medalist figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was bounced, marking the earliest elimination for a figure skater in series history.

All four Olympic gymnasts who previously competed in the ABC show’s 23-season history finished in the top four.

Two were crowned champions — Shawn Johnson in 2009 and Laurie Hernandez just last year. Johnson and Hernandez, as teens, were the youngest champions in show history.

Nastia Liukin and Aly Raisman each finished fourth in their appearances.

