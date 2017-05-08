ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN

Usain Bolt responds to John Ross’ 40-yard dash challenge

By OlympicTalkMay 8, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

No chance.

Bengals wide receiver John Ross challenged Usain Bolt to a 40-yard dash before the NFL Draft last month.

Bolt responded Saturday, asked by ESPN.com what he thought Ross’ chances were of winning the race that will never happen.

“Zero. Absolutely none, you know what I mean?” Bolt said, chuckling. “I think over the years people always aim to the top. Always. I’ve learned something through the ranks that it’s a ladder. But no one wants to climb the ladder. Everybody just wants to get to the top of the ladder. They always want to beat me, but no, no chance.”

Ross, a University of Washington product, broke the NFL combine record by running a 4.22-second 40-yard dash in March.

“I would compare my speed to Usain Bolt,” Ross, drafted No. 9 overall by the Bengals, said before the draft. “In a 40-yard dash, I think I’d beat Usain Bolt. Usain Bolt, I know I can get you in the 40. Whenever you want to meet me up, we can do it.”

Ross’ claim became hollow when another sprinter, American Christian Coleman, ran a 40-yard dash in 4.12 seconds in video posted last week by the University of Tennessee.

Coleman has a 100m personal best of 9.95 seconds and finished sixth at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials. Bolt has a 100m personal best of 9.58 seconds and won the last three Olympic titles.

Ross responded to Bolt’s words of wisdom later Saturday, via Twitter:

“i just wasnt gonna say he could beat me nothing but respect for the [goat emoji],” was posted on Ross’ account.

Steven Holcomb’s Olympic gold-medal teammate has moving tribute

By Nick ZaccardiMay 8, 2017, 10:16 AM EDT

Steve Mesler shared a four-man bobsled with Steven Holcomb for Olympic and world titles. Their friendship was about much more than medals, as Mesler illustrated in a moving Facebook post Sunday, one day after Holcomb’s death.

“The privilege of having Holcy in my life and climbing the podium with him is an honor I’ll keep close for the rest of my days,” Mesler wrote. “He shaped the kind of person, and leader, I am today. Without him in my life, so much of who I am and what I’ve become would be incredibly different for more reasons than I’m able to list, for more reasons than I can say.”

Like Holcomb, Mesler was a 2002 Olympic alternate. They both made the 2006 Olympic team, Holcomb as a driver and Mesler as a push athlete for Todd Hays.

Mesler joined Holcomb’s crew after Torino and experienced incredible success. Multiple World Cup wins in four straight seasons, a world title in 2009 and an Olympic title in 2010.

“What we did together is something the child in me never would have imagined,” Mesler wrote. “All of us who were lucky enough to compete with him understand what an incredible soul, quiet leader, complicated person and unimaginably talented driver of sleighs he was.”

Mesler also posted his video compliation from 2010 of Holcomb performing his “Holcy Dance” around the world leading up to the Vancouver Olympics.

Coroner: Cause of bobsledder Steven Holcomb’s death unclear

Associated PressMay 7, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

The cause of U.S. Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb‘s death will remain unclear until more tests are completed.

An autopsy performed at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, New York, showed that the 37-year-old Holcomb died with fluid in his lungs, Essex County coroner Francis Whitelaw said Sunday. However, that alone was not enough to draw a conclusion as to why Holcomb died – and no determination will come until toxicology tests are completed.

That process can typically take several weeks.

Whitelaw said preliminary toxicology results did not show drugs in Holcomb’s system. Whitelaw also said there is “no suspicion of foul play,” concurring with what USA Bobsled and Skeleton and the U.S. Olympic Committee said shortly after Holcomb’s body was discovered Saturday afternoon in his room at the Olympic Training Center – where many athletes reside when they are training or competing in Lake Placid.

Holcomb was a three-time Olympian and three-time Olympic medalist, including a four-man gold medal from the 2010 Vancouver Games.

“The world has lost a true national hero, an example to young and old alike about overcoming diversity and a true gentlemen as well as an all-around great man,” former USA Bobsled and Skeleton board member Howard Lowry said in a tribute letter to Holcomb’s family and friends. “Steven’s shoes will forever be too large to fill by those that come after him.”

Team officials believe Holcomb died in his sleep.

The grieving process for Holcomb’s friends and family was just getting started Sunday. His parents arrived in Lake Placid from their homes in Colorado and Utah, and some bobsledders and team officials are expected to be there in the coming days.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been revealed. Plans are also underway for memorial services to be held in the coming weeks in both Lake Placid and Holcomb’s hometown of Park City, Utah.

Tributes continued pouring in Sunday from across the Olympic sports world, with American figure skating legend Kristi Yamaguchi, longtime U.S. beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings, British skeleton standout Shelley Rudman and German luge great Felix Loch among those tweeting messages of sorrow and remembrance.

At Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega, Alabama someone scrawled “RIP Steven” on the track as a tribute to Holcomb, who was a big racing fan.

“We’ve lost a legend,” said USA Luge’s Erin Hamlin – who, like Holcomb, is a world champion and Olympic medalist.

Holcomb’s success on the sliding tracks across the world was obvious. But he was more revered within the sliding world for his persona off the track; International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation President Ivo Ferriani said he would remember Holcomb for the “politeness and respect” that he showed everyone who was associated with the sport.

“Very sad to hear the terrible news about Steven Holcomb,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said. “He was already a sporting legend. He was hugely appreciated by his fellow competitors and everybody in Olympic sport.”

WATCH: Steven Holcomb ends U.S. Olympic bobsled drought