Gary Bettman
Gary Bettman quashes renewed Olympic hope in talk with IIHF boss

By OlympicTalkMay 10, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

IIHF president René Fasel and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman reportedly spoke Tuesday about possible NHL Olympic participation in PyeongChang.

They did not get very far.

“[Bettman] told me again, René the decision is we will not go,” Fasel said, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. “Only death is final, but Gary was very clear yesterday when he said we’re not going, so what can I do?”

Renewed hope that the NHL could participate in a sixth straight Olympics sprang last weekend, when Fasel was reported in German media saying he was talking with the NHL about possible Olympic participation and set a July deadline.

The IIHF later denied talks with the NHL. Fasel clarified that he meant the NHL Players’ Association in a news conference Tuesday, according to the Canadian Press.

With Fasel making no ground, the IIHF boss is resting hopes on the NHLPA.

“The players are the ones to go,” Fasel said, according to Dreger. “They have to make an important step here.”

The NHL said in an April 3 statement that it intended to proceed without taking an Olympic break in 2018 and considered the matter “officially closed.” That would snap a streak of five straight Winter Olympics with NHL participation starting in 1998.

The NHL previously asked for concessions (mostly financially driven) from the IOC, IIHF or the NHLPA to entice NHL owners and officials to take a break in its season to accommodate the Olympics for a sixth straight time.

Bettman followed up on April 21 by saying it’s too late for the league to change its mind, even if a new, sweetened deal is offered by the IOC, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Looking at Tuesday’s comments, Bettman isn’t budging from that stance.

IIHF president hopes NHL changes its mind over 2018 Olympics

Associated PressMay 9, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) — The NHL still has a couple more months to reverse its decision and opt to participate in next year’s Olympics in South Korea.

International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel said Tuesday his organization was in contact with the National Hockey League Players’ Association two or three times per week, hoping to work out a solution that will bring the sport’s biggest stars to Pyeongchang.

“I would say the latest we can do is end of June, beginning of July, for calendars, schedules, arenas,” Fasel said at a news conference during the hockey worlds. “We will see.”

Fasel, who is Swiss, also said he plans to call NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, but he didn’t seem too enthusiastic about his chances.

“I have a very good relation with Gary. But what can I say? I have nothing to give him,” Fasel said. “I can say ‘Hello, how are you? Great playoffs.’ Just social talk. Maybe I come to New York, we have a steak and go back. This is the way it is.

“The puck is for sure on the stick of the NHL Players’ Association and we will see.”

Last month, the NHL announced that it will not stop its season to allow players to compete at the Feb. 9-25 Olympics for the first time in 20 years.

“I’m a very positive person so I never give up, and there is still some time where maybe we can convince Gary Bettman to change his opinion,” Fasel said.

The NHL has not decided whether to allow teams to make decisions on a case-by-case basis. It was not immediately clear how the United States, Canada and other countries will fill Olympic rosters, though national federations have already begun planning.

“We played before without the NHL, we will have anyway a great tournament. But it would be so much better with the best players in the world,” Fasel said. “The players want to go, so I really don’t understand.

“But if Gary decides not to go to the Olympics, the fans will not be happy, the players will not be happy, I hope (the) media won’t be happy. The whole world will not be happy.”

Skipping the Olympics in Pyeongchang would be a huge mistake, Fasel said, in terms of growing hockey in Asia.

“There is a unique opportunity for our sport to show up there, a unique opportunity for the NHL to be there,” said Fasel, who is also a long-standing IOC member. “We are in discussion with the IOC. We have internally our discussion and we try and make a snowball, a package that maybe we can go to Gary (with) and say ‘Listen, Gary: Yes or no?’

“There is nothing bigger and more important. We don’t have a better platform for our sport than the Olympic Winter Games. Three billion people watching.”

NHL stars like Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist have all spoken out strongly in favor of taking part.

The NHL’s stance, if unchanged, would put Russia in a dominant position.

Russia is home to the Kontinental Hockey League, widely regarded as the strongest outside North America. Taking a schedule break for the Olympics is easier for the KHL, which already shapes its season to accommodate the world championships and national-team warmups.

“What we will do for sure if the NHL isn’t coming is that we will work in China, in the KHL,” Fasel said. “That will give the space to the Russian and the non-Russian clubs to be present in Asia.”

Simone Biles to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judges: ‘Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals’

By Julia FincherMay 9, 2017, 11:43 AM EDT

After performing her Paso Trio dance on Monday night’s show of “Dancing with the Stars,” Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Simone Biles showed she didn’t appreciate the repeated criticism from the judges that she lacks emotion in her performances.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised Biles for smiling after doing a gymnastics trick during the dance, but also told her, “Sometimes you dance like a metronome, you’re so on the beat. I want to see if you can play a little bit, holding and extending.”

20-year-old Biles, who has yet to earn a perfect cumulative score this season, has often heard the judges say she needs to work harder to bring authentic emotions to her performances.

The usually sunny Biles was stonefaced as she listened to Inaba’s comments. When host Tom Bergeron asked why she didn’t crack a smile during the positive parts, Biles shot back, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”

Inaba took the blunt retort in stride, pretending to slap herself across the face with a laugh.

20-year-old Biles, who won four gold medals and a bronze in Rio, and her partner Sasha Ferber, along with Brittany Cherry, scored 36 points for their Paso Trio, earning Biles and Ferber a spot in the Final Four.

Biles defended herself further when she spoke to reporters after the show.

“I’ve spent my whole entire life in the gym training for something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl,” Biles said. “I think they think because I’m 20 I should’ve gone through those life experiences, but I missed out on all of that and that’s why I’m taking a year off and am trying to find it.”

She also told Entertainment Tonight, “I feel like I am trying, I am being honest, but if they don’t see that, I don’t know what more I can do… You don’t know which wild card of sexy or of happy they want to bring, and you almost have to read their minds and find it.”

Biles is the fifth Olympic gymnast to compete on “Dancing with the Stars.” Nastia Liukin and Aly Raisman finished fourth, while Shawn Johnson won the Mirror Ball Trophy in 2009 and Laurie Hernandez was crowned champion in 2016.

