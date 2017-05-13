TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | SIMONE BILES ON DWTS | HOCKEY

LA mayor opens door slightly to 2028 Games if 2024 is no go

Associated PressMay 13, 2017, 7:08 AM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has opened the door slightly to considering hosting the 2028 Olympics if the city isn’t awarded its first choice of 2024.

The International Olympic Committee’s evaluation commission concluded its four-day visit to Los Angeles on Friday and now heads to Paris, the only other bidder for the 2024 Games.

There was nothing in a statement from LA2024 chairman Casey Wasserman earlier this month that suggested the city would consider anything other than 2024.

On Friday, Garcetti said the city “would listen if the rules change.”

The IOC has four vice presidents looking into the prospect of awarding the 2024 and 2028 Games at the same time in September, when the winning bidder for 2024 is to be announced.

‘Our champion’: Bobsledder Steven Holcomb’s life celebrated

Associated PressMay 11, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT

The sympathy cards came from places like Germany and Italy, where Steven Holcomb was their bobsled enemy. Mourners flew in from all across the country. Generations of Olympians packed a ballroom, sharing in grief.

They wept. They hugged. They laughed.

“Steven Holcomb was like no one else,” Olympic teammate Steven Langton said. “He was one of the finest to wear the red, white and blue.”

Sentiments like those came for hours Thursday in the tiny Olympic town of Lake Placid, N.Y., when friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of America’s most successful bobsled driver. The 37-year-old Holcomb was found dead in his sleep Saturday at the Olympic Training Center, the dorm where not only many of his teammates live but where the offices for USA Bobsled and Skeleton are housed.

“Steve was, and always will be, our champion,” said Tony Carlino, who manages the Mount Van Hoevenberg track where Holcomb dominated.

The celebration of Holcomb’s life was supposed to last an hour.

That proved impossible. Put simply, there was much to celebrate — including the 2010 Olympic four-man gold medal, which ended a 62-year drought for the U.S. in bobsled’s signature race, and a pair of bronze medals from the 2014 Sochi Games.

“I have no words to describe my sadness,” said International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation President Ivo Ferriani, who called Holcomb a brother in a recorded message. “The sadness is indescribable. We need to remember Stevie for what he gave to us all. … Stevie, you will stay always with us. I will never forget you, my friend.”

For the public memorial, hundreds of people packed a ballroom at a conference center attached to the same building where Lake Placid’s signature moment — the “Miracle on Ice” from the 1980 Winter Olympics — happened. Photos of Holcomb played on a loop on the electronic message board outside the arena. Local police officers shooed people away from nearby parking meters near the building, saying no one needed to worry about such things on this day.

“Steve’s one of the most passionate, humble souls I’ve ever known,” said a teary USA Bobsled head coach Brian Shimer, who considered Holcomb the younger brother he never had. “He looked you in the eyes. He engaged you. And he did that with every person who was drawn to him by his charm … and by his greatness.”

The public ceremony was preceded by a private, intimate one for family, teammates and close friends atop the track at Mount Van Hoevenberg, not far from the start line and overlooking the magnificent Adirondack Mountains in the distance. His sleds were displayed on either side of the medal podium, the same one he stood atop of plenty of times in his career.

The U.S. flag — the colors he wore as an Eagle Scout, as a member of the Utah Army National Guard, and as a bobsledder — was at half-staff, rippling in the crisp breeze. Speakers read passages from Winnie The Pooh, from Dr. Seuss, from the Bible. They told stories of how he was the ultimate teammate. They told stories of how he was the ultimate jokester.

His mother, Jean Anne, wore Holcomb’s gold medal from the Vancouver Games. His father, Steve, wore one of the bronze medals from the Sochi Games. His sisters both spoke, one of them wearing his other Olympic bronze from Sochi. Many teammates wore or carried “Superman” shirts, like Holcomb used to wear under his speed suit on race days.

“He was a boy when he came here,” said Holcomb’s father, also named Steve, who thanked Lake Placid for playing such a role in his son’s life. “And he was a man when he left.”

USA Bobsled and Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele has lost count of how many times in recent days he’s been asked about how the team will go on — especially with the Pyeongchang Winter Games looming in nine months — without Holcomb.

He doesn’t have an answer laden with specifics yet.

“As tough as it is, we have to,” Steele said, as he struggled to get the words out. “We have to continue his legacy and continue the work that he worked so hard to start. We owe it to him. We will push forward. We will find success again. He’s not the pillar of the organization any longer, but we are where we are because of Steven Holcomb.”

VIDEO: Holcomb’s winning runs at 2010 Olympics

Lundqvist to join twin brother at 2017 IIHF Worlds, injury keeps Ovechkin at home

By Nate ClarkMay 11, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT

After being eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist is heading to Cologne, Germany to play for the Swedish national team at the 2017 IIHF World Championships.

Lundqvist will travel on Friday and join his twin brother Joel Lundqvist – who is also Sweden’s captain – along with the rest of the team as they prepare to face Italy.

“I haven’t played with [Joel] in 12 years,” Lundqvist told NHL.com on Thursday. “I see this as an opportunity to play for my country one more time and with my brother. So I’m going to go there and I’m going to try to finish really strong this season.”

Lundqvist is expected to make his first appearance in goal for the Swedes this Sunday against Denmark.

The Ottawa Senators ended the Rangers’ season in six games, with the knockout blow coming on the ice at Madison Square Garden in the form of a 4-2 loss on Tuesday. Lundqvist finished his 2017 NHL playoff run with a .927 save percentage with 2.25 goals allowed per game.

Lundqvist has been Sweden’s go-to goalie in Olympic tournaments, but he hasn’t played in a world championships since 2008. With the NHL deciding to sit out the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games in South Korea, these world championships could be the last time for Lundqvist to play for his national team.

Sweden will hope to benefit from having Lundqvist back in net. Playing in Group A, Sweden needs to finish the preliminary round fourth or better to advance to the quarterfinals – they are currently fourth with two wins and two losses and three prelim games left to play.

One NHL superstar not making the trip to Worlds, Washington Capital Alex Ovechkin has decided not to play citing a “lower-body injury” according to the Russian Hockey Federation. NHL.com points out the injury has not been confirmed by the Capitals, but Ovechkin did come off the ice, with help, after taking a low hip check from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Team Russia is currently undefeated in Group A at the 2017 World Championships with three prelim games to play.

