Penev, Whittenburg finish 1-2 on floor exercise at World Challenge Cup

Eddie Penev and Donnell Whittenburg put up a one-two finish for U.S. men’s gymnasts on the floor exercise at the 2017 World Challenge Cup in Koper, Slovenia on Saturday.

Penev tallied 14.400 points, outscoring Whittenburg by a tenth of a point. Later on Saturday, Whittenburg, the 2016 Olympic team alternate, finished fourth on still rings with his score of 14.200 points. Arthur Zanetti of Brazil won rings with 14.850 points.

No U.S. men competed in the pommel horse final, won by Slovenia’s Saso Bertoncelj with 14.900 points.

The third U.S. man competing in Slovenia, Donothan Bailey, finished 12th and 13th on the pommel horse and parallel bars, respectively. Only the top eight men on each apparatus advanced to the final.

Whittenburg and Penev will compete Sunday on the vault, and Whittenburg will also compete on parallel bars. Sunday’s event also features men’s high bar and women’s balance beam and floor exercise. Coverage begins Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports App. http://www.nbcsports.com/live

No American women competed in the field. Larisa Iordache, two-time world championship all-around medalist from Romania, won the uneven bars with 13.800 points. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade won the floor exercise with 14.600 points.

