Penev, Whittenburg finish 1-2 on floor exercise at World Challenge Cup

By Rachel LutzMay 13, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

Eddie Penev and Donnell Whittenburg put up a one-two finish for U.S. men’s gymnasts on the floor exercise at the 2017 World Challenge Cup in Koper, Slovenia on Saturday.

Penev tallied 14.400 points, outscoring Whittenburg by a tenth of a point. Later on Saturday, Whittenburg, the 2016 Olympic team alternate, finished fourth on still rings with his score of 14.200 points. Arthur Zanetti of Brazil won rings with 14.850 points.

No U.S. men competed in the pommel horse final, won by Slovenia’s Saso Bertoncelj with 14.900 points.

The third U.S. man competing in Slovenia, Donothan Bailey, finished 12th and 13th on the pommel horse and parallel bars, respectively. Only the top eight men on each apparatus advanced to the final.

Whittenburg and Penev will compete Sunday on the vault, and Whittenburg will also compete on parallel bars. Sunday’s event also features men’s high bar and women’s balance beam and floor exercise. Coverage begins Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports App.  http://www.nbcsports.com/live

No American women competed in the field. Larisa Iordache, two-time world championship all-around medalist from Romania, won the uneven bars with 13.800 points. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade won the floor exercise with 14.600 points.

Elaine Thompson beats Tori Bowie in first 100m match up since Rio

By Rachel LutzMay 13, 2017, 9:38 AM EDT

In their first match-up since the Rio Olympics, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson handily topped the U.S.’ Tori Bowie in the 100m at the second Diamond League meet of the season in Shanghai.

Thompson, the 100m and 200m gold medalist in Rio, raced to 10.78 seconds. Bowie – who took the silver medal in Rio – clocked a season’s best, 11.04, for second place.

“I made a great start and I was able to bring it home,” Thompson told media. “I am pleased with the time.”

Thompson added that her next stop will be to compete in the Jamaica Invitational later in May, followed by more world championships preparation.

Two-time Olympic 200m gold medalist Veronica Campbell-Brown from Jamaica finished sixth in 11.23 and Olympic long jump champion Tianna Bartoletta of the U.S. was last in 11.49.

In the men’s 100m hurdles, Olympic champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica came out ahead of Spain’s Orlando Ortega, 13.09 to 13.15. China’s Xie Wenjun was third in 13.31, followed by Hansle Parchment of Jamaica and Sergey Shubenkov clocking 13.35. Aries Merritt finished sixth in 13.36.

“I didn’t get out that great and that did not allow me to control the race,” McLeod said after the race, despite winning. “I didn’t execute that well and it turned into a bit of scrap. I know [Ortega] is a great competitor, so I’m pleased to win. Every time you go out to the track and win, it is a confidence booster. You don’t want to be defeated as that throws your confidence off.”

The U.S.’ Noah Lyles equaled the world’s fastest time this year at 19.90 in the 200m, ahead of teammate LaShawn Merritt who clocked 20.27.

Lyles, the 2016 world junior champion in the 100m, told media he believes the 200m is his strong suit. He plans to focus on that when competing in the Diamond League Rome meet, the Adidas meet, and the U.S. Trials.

Simone Biles, Serena Williams added to LA 2024 Athletes’ Advisory Commission

By Rachel LutzMay 13, 2017, 8:03 AM EDT

Four-time Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Serena Williams were among 46 U.S. and international Olympians and Paralympians added to the LA 2024 bid’s Athletes’ Advisory Commission on Friday.

“Growing up in Los Angeles taught me that anyone can succeed as long as they have dreams and goals,” Williams, who grew up near the would-be tennis venue in L.A., said in a press release (and full list). “Los Angeles embodies the optimistic spirit that allows kids like me to become athletes and Olympians. I am proud to join the LA 2024 Athletes’ Advisory Commission and help bring the Olympics and Paralympics home and inspire the next generation of champions.”

The American and international athletes based in the U.S. on the Athletes’ Advisory Commission boast 315 Olympic and Paralympic medals, of which 198 are gold. The athletes are expected to play an integral role, according to the statement, and create an unforgettable role for every participant in the athlete-centered LA 2024 Games. For example, one of the decisions the Commission had input on was the decision to utilize UCLA’s residential halls – which already exist – as the 2024 Olympic Athletes’ Village.

The Commission also hosted an Athlete Town Hall series, which included sessions in Atlanta, Chicago, Eugene, Fort Lauderdale, Omaha, San Jose, and Washington, D.C. and provided 450 more athletes all over the country to share their vision and ideas to shape the athlete experience for LA 2024.

