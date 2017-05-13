Simone Biles, Serena Williams added to LA 2024 Athletes’ Advisory Commission

Four-time Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Serena Williams were among 46 U.S. and international Olympians and Paralympians added to the LA 2024 bid’s Athletes’ Advisory Commission on Friday.

“Growing up in Los Angeles taught me that anyone can succeed as long as they have dreams and goals,” Williams, who grew up near the would-be tennis venue in L.A., said in a press release (and full list). “Los Angeles embodies the optimistic spirit that allows kids like me to become athletes and Olympians. I am proud to join the LA 2024 Athletes’ Advisory Commission and help bring the Olympics and Paralympics home and inspire the next generation of champions.”

The American and international athletes based in the U.S. on the Athletes’ Advisory Commission boast 315 Olympic and Paralympic medals, of which 198 are gold. The athletes are expected to play an integral role, according to the statement, and create an unforgettable role for every participant in the athlete-centered LA 2024 Games. For example, one of the decisions the Commission had input on was the decision to utilize UCLA’s residential halls – which already exist – as the 2024 Olympic Athletes’ Village.

The Commission also hosted an Athlete Town Hall series, which included sessions in Atlanta, Chicago, Eugene, Fort Lauderdale, Omaha, San Jose, and Washington, D.C. and provided 450 more athletes all over the country to share their vision and ideas to shape the athlete experience for LA 2024.

