TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | SIMONE BILES ON DWTS | HOCKEY
Paris 2024

With new president on board, Paris 2024 bid is ‘ready right now’

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 14, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

More: 2024 Olympics

Simone Biles, Serena Williams added to LA 2024 Athletes’ Advisory Commission Sylvester Stallone headlines guest list for LA 2024 bid event Los Angeles 2024 Los Angeles could land Olympic Games, but which year?

PARIS (AP) Paris bid leaders want to capitalize on the sense of optimism surrounding new President Emmanuel Macron to beat Los Angeles and secure the Olympic Games in 2024 , not 2028.

With the IOC currently assessing a proposal to award the next two Olympics – one to each city – Paris officials insist the French capital city is the right choice for 2024.

The 39-year-old Macron, France’s youngest-ever president, officially took office on Sunday as the IOC evaluation commission started a three-day visit to Paris.

“Our team has a new member, the new President of France, Emmanuel Macron,” bid leader Tony Estanguet said on Sunday. “He’s been a fantastic supporter of our bid from the beginning. He will be with us all the way to Lima and hopefully beyond.”

Los Angeles and Paris are the only two bidders left for the 2024 Games, which will be awarded in September at a meeting of Olympic leaders in Peru. The race began with five cities, but Rome, Hamburg, Germany, and Budapest, Hungary, all pulled out.

The IOC has four vice presidents looking into the prospect of awarding the 2024 and 2028 Games at the same time in September.

“We have one goal during these few days: to convince you that Paris is the right city, with the right vision, at the right moment,” Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said. “The right city with world-class venues and accommodation, and the best public transport in the world, ready right now.”

International Olympic Committee members were in Los Angeles earlier this week to meet with the U.S. bid leaders and inspect their planned venues. While Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti appeared at least willing to consider hosting the 2028 Olympics if the city isn’t awarded its first choice of 2024, Hidalgo said Paris is set for the earlier edition.

“With financial and political stability and support, we are ready right now,” Hidalgo said. “At the right moment, as the no risk option.”

The French government has pledged one billion euros ($1.1 billion) of support for the Paris bid and Macron is expected to confirm that amount. If Paris is awarded the 2024 Games, the infrastructure budget is expected to total 3 billion euros, with operational costs of 3.2 billion euros.

Paris also plans to underline the compactness of its plans to make the difference. According to the bid dossier, 84 percent of the athletes will be able to reach their competition venues in less than 25 minutes, and more than 70 percent of the proposed venues are existing facilities, with a further 25 percent relying on temporary structures.

Paris, which last staged the Olympics in 1924, failed in bids for the 1992, 2008, and 2012 Games.

With the pro-business and pro-EU Macron, Paris bid leaders have a strong supporter. The new president has already thrown his weight behind Paris’ bid, telling IOC President Thomas Bach over the phone of its “expected benefits for all French people.”

Macron won’t attend Sunday’s night gala dinner with IOC members in Paris but is expected to meet with the evaluation commission on Tuesday before they leave.

IOC members started their visit with discussions on Paris’ proposals that will be followed by venue visits on Monday and further meetings on the final day.

READ MORE: LA mayor opens door slightly to 2028 Games if 2024 is no go

5-time water polo Olympian Tony Azevedo playing final game in June

us water polo
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 13, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Five-time Olympian Tony Azevedo will play his final water polo game for the United States next month before retiring at age 35.

The longtime team captain will lead the Americans against Croatia on June 11 at Stanford, his alma mater, where he helped the Cardinal win two NCAA championships.

Azevedo is considered the best men’s water polo player in U.S. history. He won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics to go with five gold medals in the Pan American Games and two silver medals in the FINA World League Super Final. He is the career scoring leader in FINA world championship history.

“I still love this sport and will never leave the water polo community,” Azevedo said Saturday in a statement. “But I’m ready to shift my focus from playing to working outside the pool to grow and innovate the sport. I am starting programs that I hope will take water polo to the next level.”

After graduating from Stanford, Azevedo played professionally with clubs in Italy, Montenegro, Croatia and Brazil. He was born in Rio de Janeiro before coming to California as an infant.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

[Editor’s note: Azevedo previously hinted at his impending retirement in February.]

Ledecky wrapping up freshman year at Stanford, worlds next

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 13, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Katie Ledecky’s life has changed so much over the past year.

She’s living on her own for the first time, on the opposite side of the country from her tight-knit family. She’s got a new coach and new teammates. She’s a full-fledged college student now – stimulated by her studies, excited about meeting different people, fully embracing the idea of being all grown up.

“The year’s gone by fast,” Ledecky said.

She’s used to going fast in the pool.

Nothing’s changed there.

After leading Stanford to its first NCAA women’s national title since 1998, capturing three individual events and taking a turn on two winning relays, Ledecky has turned her attention to this summer’s world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

“There have kind of been phases throughout the year, different things to look forward to, that I’ve kind of kept my eye on, which has kept me very motivated,” the 20-year-old Ledecky said during a recent interview in Atlanta, where she won three events at a grand prix meet.

MORE: Katie Ledecky wins at Atlanta Arena Pro Series

Now that Michael Phelps has retired again, Ryan Lochte is serving a suspension for his antics in Rio de Janeiro and Missy Franklin faces the daunting challenge of bouncing back from a disappointing Olympics, Ledecky is the undisputed star of the mighty U.S. program.

She doesn’t seem the least bit burdened by the prospect of having the swimming spotlight all to herself heading into the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“I don’t really think of it in those terms at all,” Ledecky said. “Just taking things step by step, focusing on my own goals, and not letting anything else get to me has always been what I’ve done a good job of and what I need to continue to do moving forward.”

College life certainly agrees with her.

Ledecky has just a few weeks left in her freshman year at Stanford, a move that took her away from her home in the Washington suburbs.

She hasn’t decided on a major, signing up for classes ranging from psychology (“How Beliefs Create Reality,” which seems especially relevant in today’s world) to Greek art history to a course on sleep and dreams taught by renowned researcher William Dement.

“I’ve loved it,” Ledecky said. “I’ve had a great first year, taken some really great classes, met some pretty amazing people, and it’s been a great environment in the pool, in my dorm and in school.”

After a stellar performance at the Rio Olympics last summer, where she won four gold medals and a silver while obliterating a pair of world records, Ledecky was home for about three weeks.

Then she headed off to college.

The timing of the move worked out perfectly, according to Stanford coach Greg Meehan.

“Oftentimes after the games, there will be a lull for these athletes coming out of the Olympics,” he explained. “Sometimes, during that down time, they can have that post-Olympic depression. But I think moving into a new environment, being excited about some new challenges, that really helped with the transition. That kept things moving, kept things fresh and exciting.”

NCAA: Katie Ledecky wins first individual NCAA title with American record 

For many athletes, a coaching change can be rather jarring.

Not so for Ledecky, who’d already been through it once before. After Ledecky won a surprising gold at the 2012 London Games, her coach, Yuri Suguiyama, left for a job on the West Coast. Ledecky switched the Bruce Gemmell and soared to even greater heights in Rio.

From all indications, the transition to Meehan has gone just as smoothly.

He’s worked to tweak a few things in her technique, training and race strategy, but there’s certainly no need for a major overhaul.

“She’s already achieved levels in this sport that, outside of Michael, no one else has gotten to,” Meehan said. “Michael was more dominant in the spread of events he could cover. He’s the most amazing swimmer I’ve ever seen. But I think Katie is much more dominant in her (freestyle) events. So there is a little bit of a sense of what’s next, if she’s already doing the things she’s doing?”

This new partnership has required them both to be open-minded.

“This is only year one,” Meehan said. “We’re continuing to learn each other and push the envelope in some ways. We’ll get through this year and next year, then we’ll start looking at big-picture goals.”

The freestyle will certainly remain her focus, with an eye toward getting faster in the 100 meters. Ledecky isn’t sure she’ll ever be able to compete for an individual gold in that event, but she wants to remain a part of the 4x100m relay team that took the silver in Rio with her swimming the anchor leg.

While Ledecky must still go through the formality of qualifying for the world championship team next month in Indianapolis, she will surely be a favorite to repeat her victories in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m free, in addition to competing on a pair of relay teams.

“I don’t focus on outdoing myself,” Ledecky said. “I’ve just got to focus on what I want to achieve and not let anything else stand in my way.”

Seems her approach to swimming hasn’t changed a bit.

Something else sounds familiar, too.

Ledecky still doesn’t have a driver’s license.

“Maybe this summer,” she said with a smile, not sounding all that persuasive.

MORE: Katie Ledecky swims fastest 800m free of 2017

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!