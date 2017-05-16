TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | SIMONE BILES ON DWTS | HOCKEY

Gwen Jorgensen, 7 months pregnant, ran 100 miles in one week

By OlympicTalkMay 16, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

Olympic triathlon champion Gwen Jorgensen vowed to continue training when she announced her pregnancy in January. Boy, is she living up to that.

The first U.S. Olympic gold medalist in triathlon said she “ran 100 miles the other week” in an NBC interview that took place when she was 28 weeks pregnant.

“I did three weeks where I did 100 miles a week, which is more than double what I was doing when I was training,” Jorgensen said, according to People magazine. “The first trimester I actually wasn’t doing much because I was so tired and exhausted, so I would work out once a day instead of [my usual] three times a day. After I started feeling better and having a little more energy, I’m back to two workouts a day. I’m doing a lot of running right now because that’s when I feel best.”

Jorgensen said in January that her baby is due Aug. 3. She plans to return to competition in 2018 and, in 2020, try to become the first woman to win multiple Olympic triathlon titles.

“[Doctors] say you can train and exercise as much as I want, as long as everything feels good,” she said. “They gave me a few warning signs to look out for, if I might get a blood clot or something like that, but overall they said do what you feel is good and continue to do it as long as you want.

“I know people that have run all the way up to the day they gave birth. … After I give birth, ideally, I’d like to work out that day, but every doctor I’ve talked to has said, even if your pregnancy goes perfectly and everything’s good, normally you have to wait 10 days for everything to heal up.”

Jorgensen said she has gained 15 to 20 pounds and a full shoe size.

“As I get heavier I slow down, and I have to take a lot of bathroom breaks which turns into a little bit of walking, so I’m out there for a long time, an hour and a half to two hours every day running,” Jorgensen said, according to People. “I’m not training for anything right now, so I’m just trying to stay relatively fit. I don’t have a plan, I just take everything as it comes. Some days I’m running nine minute per mile, and some days I can run a 5:15 mile. It’s varying a lot, and that just depends on how I feel.”

Ben Johnson ad draws criticism from anti-doping officials

By OlympicTalkMay 16, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT

Disraced Olympic sprinter Ben Johnson starred in an ad for an Australian sports-betting website that upset Australia’s anti-doping agency.

The Canadian Johnson won the 1988 Olympic 100m but was stripped of gold three days later, having tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid stanozolol.

In the 90-second ad published last week, Johnson “makes light of the use of performance enhancing drugs in sport and sends the completely wrong message that the use of drugs in sport is normal,” the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Agency (ASADA) said in a statement.

The ad lists Johnson as the 1988 Olympic 100m champion (for 48 hours*). He says the sports-betting website’s app “tested positive for speed and power, again and again.”

The ad also included actors casted as what appear to be an American cyclist, an East Asian swimmer and a European weightlifter.

“This advertising campaign belittles the achievements of clean athletes and denigrates those who work to protect clean sport across the world,” ASADA said.

ASADA said it lodged a complaint “to the relevant authority.”

The sports-betting website reportedly said it has “no plans to pull the adverts from air – we’ve received overwhelmingly positive support from the public and they see it for what it is, a tongue-in-cheek joke.”

U.S. beats Russia, earns top quarterfinal seed at hockey worlds

By Nick ZaccardiMay 16, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

The U.S. men’s hockey team rallied past Russia 5-3 on Tuesday, rolling into the world championship quarterfinals as a top seed.

The U.S. will play Finland in the quarterfinals Thursday at 10:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. A full broadcast schedule is here.

The Americans, with one Olympian on their roster (goalie Jimmy Howard), won their last six group-play games after losing the opener to worlds co-host Germany.

It’s the best U.S. record in group play since the annual tournament switched to a pair of eight-team groups in 2012.

The U.S. downed world powers Russia and Sweden (4-3) in group play, but the favorite is two-time defending champion Canada. Canada topped the opposite group, meaning it would not play the U.S. until a potential gold-medal game on Sunday in Cologne.

The U.S. reached the semifinals three of the last four years at worlds, bagging bronze in 2013 and 2015. It last won the world title in 1960.

Its roster is led by Jack Eichel, a 20-year-old who led the Sabres with 57 points in his second NHL season. The full U.S. roster is here.

New York Rangers center Kevin Hayes scored twice Tuesday, while Howard stopped 16 of 19 Russian shots. A full box score is here.

