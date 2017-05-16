PyeongChang Olympic torch relay route (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The PyeongChang Olympic torch relay will stop at an island off the Korean Peninsula coast before its comprehensive trek through South Korea’s major cities and provinces.

Winter Games organizers published a video outlining the torch relay route that will begin Oct. 24 with the ceremonial flame lighting in Olympia, Greece, the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.

The flame will fly from Greece to Incheon International Airport near Seoul before jetting for a stop in Jeju, the largest of more than 3,000 islands off the southern coast of South Korea.

It will go from Jeju to the southeastern port of Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea.

The flame will then head west and north. It will visit Seoul closer to the end of the relay. It will culminate in PyeongChang on Feb. 9, with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at the Opening Ceremony.

The relay will include 7,500 torch bearers, visiting 17 cities and provinces over 101 days.

