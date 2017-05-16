Zac Efron accepts Simone Biles’ marriage proposal (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles asked. Zac Efron said yes.

A TV reporter taped Biles asking Efron, her Hollywood crush, to marry her. In a separate interview, the reporter showed Efron the proposal on camera.

Apparently, Efron is used to this question.

“Yes, I always say yes. Sure,” he said, smiling. “I am engaged. I’ve been engaged for years. Now, this is my newest engagement. It’s very sweet.”

Biles has long made her affection for Efron public. The actor famously surprised Biles and the Final Five at the Rio Olympics, planting a kiss on Biles’ cheek.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Biles thought DWTS was ‘pulling a Steve Harvey’