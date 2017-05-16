U.S. beats Russia, earns top quarterfinal seed at hockey worlds

The U.S. men’s hockey team rallied past Russia 5-3 on Tuesday, rolling into the world championship quarterfinals as a top seed.
The U.S. will play either the Czech Republic or Finland in the quarterfinals Thursday on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. A full broadcast schedule is here.
The Americans, with one Olympian on their roster (goalie Jimmy Howard), won their last six group-play games after losing the opener to worlds co-host Germany.
It’s the best U.S. record in group play since the annual tournament switched to a pair of eight-team groups in 2012.
The U.S. downed world powers Russia and Sweden (4-3) in group play, but the favorite is two-time defending champion Canada. Canada topped the opposite group, meaning it would not play the U.S. until a potential gold-medal game on Sunday in Cologne.
The U.S. reached the semifinals three of the last four years at worlds, bagging bronze in 2013 and 2015. It last won the world title in 1960.
Its roster is led by Jack Eichel, a 20-year-old who led the Sabres with 57 points in his second NHL season. The full U.S. roster is here.
New York Rangers center Kevin Hayes scored twice Tuesday, while Howard stopped 16 of 19 Russian shots. A full box score is here.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Bettman quashes renewed Olympic hope in talk with IIHF boss
Simone Biles asked. Zac Efron said yes.
A TV reporter taped Biles asking Efron, her Hollywood crush, to marry her. In a separate interview, the reporter showed Efron the proposal on camera.
Apparently, Efron is used to this question.
“Yes, I always say yes. Sure,” he said, smiling. “I am engaged. I’ve been engaged for years. Now, this is my newest engagement. It’s very sweet.”
Biles has long made her affection for Efron public. The actor famously surprised Biles and the Final Five at the Rio Olympics, planting a kiss on Biles’ cheek.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Biles thought DWTS was ‘pulling a Steve Harvey’
The PyeongChang Olympic torch relay will stop at an island off the Korean Peninsula coast before its comprehensive trek through South Korea’s major cities and provinces.
Winter Games organizers published a video outlining the torch relay route that will begin Oct. 24 with the ceremonial flame lighting in Olympia, Greece, the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.
The flame will fly from Greece to Incheon International Airport near Seoul before jetting for a stop in Jeju, the largest of more than 3,000 islands off the southern coast of South Korea.
It will go from Jeju to the southeastern port of Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea.
The flame will then head west and north. It will visit Seoul closer to the end of the relay. It will culminate in PyeongChang on Feb. 9, with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at the Opening Ceremony.
The relay will include 7,500 torch bearers, visiting 17 cities and provinces over 101 days.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: PyeongChang 2018 daily schedule highlights