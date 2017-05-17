TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | SIMONE BILES ON DWTS | HOCKEY
Stone Mountain Tennis Center
AP

Another 1996 Olympic venue to bite the dust

By OlympicTalkMay 17, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT

The Atlanta Olympic tennis venue, where Andre Agassi and Lindsay Davenport famously won gold, will be demolished, possibly as soon as next month.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners awarded a $1 million contract Tuesday to tear down the Stone Mountain Tennis Center, according to Atlanta media.

“Moving for demolition is not something we take very lightly at all,” Gwinnet County Commissioner John Heard said, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. “The Olympic tennis center that was built for the ‘96 Olympics has been in place for 25 years now and has been running down the entire time. All of the copper has been stolen out of it. It is a health and safety hazard right now.”

Images from last year showed the Stone Mountain Tennis Center’s main stadium in disrepair. It was closed in 2007. Plants sprouted from cracks in the court surface. It is surrounded by a chain-link fence capped by barbed wire with a “no trespassing” sign.

“It’s a huge liability with people breaking in and going in and shooting videos of themselves doing all sorts of crazy things in there,” Commissioner Lynette Howard said, according to the newspaper. “Somebody is going to get hurt.”

The tennis center is the latest 1996 Olympic venue to fall out of favor.

Centennial Olympic Stadium, which housed Opening and Closing Ceremonies and track and field, was downsized from 85,000 seats to 50,000 when it was converted to Turner Field for the Atlanta Braves in 1997. Now that the Braves have left Turner Field, it will be further trimmed to 23,000 seats to host Georgia State football.

The Georgia Dome, home of gymnastics and basketball finals, hosted its last Atlanta Falcons game this past season. It is scheduled to be demolished.

Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, the home for Olympic baseball and the Braves from 1966-96, was imploded after the Atlanta Games to make room for a parking lot for Turner Field.

Perhaps the saddest legacy of the Games is Herndon Stadium, a 15,000-seat field hockey stadium used during the filming of the movie “We Are Marshall.” It was abandoned after Morris Brown College ran into financial difficulties. Gutted by vandals, it was covered in graffiti and piles of trash as of last summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

USA Gymnastics cancels Karolyi ranch purchase

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 17, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT

USA Gymnastics canceled its agreement to purchase Bela and Martha Karolyi‘s training facility in Texas.

“The decision was made for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to unexpected financial expenditures associated with the purchase,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement Tuesday.

USA Gymnastics, which holds women’s national team camps at the Karolyi ranch, is continuing under its current lease agreement while exploring alternative locations for camps.

USA Gymnastics announced last July that it reached an agreement to purchase 36.2 acres of the 2,000-acre Karolyi ranch in Huntsville, Texas, including three training gyms, housing for up to 300 athletes and coaches as well as a dance studio, dining hall, medical and rehab facilities and recreational areas.

In the time between USA Gymnastics announced the ranch purchase and its cancellation Tuesday, former gymnasts claimed they were sexually abused at the ranch years ago by former team doctor Larry Nassar. One lawsuit named the Karolyis, who live at the ranch, alleging they turned a blind eye to molestations.

Nassar is accused of sexually assaulting athletes while working at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. He pleaded not guilty.

The Karolyis defected from Romania to the U.S. in 1981. The ranch, established an hour north of Houston in 1983, played a vital part in U.S. gymnastics’ rise from also-ran to dominant force. Martha Karolyi stepped down as national team coordinator after the Rio Olympics.

When Martha Karolyi was elevated to national team coordinator in 2001, she installed a centralized system that required national team members to make regular visits to the ranch for training and to foster a team environment that can be difficult to cultivate in an individual sport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Gwen Jorgensen, 7 months pregnant, ran 100 miles in one week

By OlympicTalkMay 16, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

Olympic triathlon champion Gwen Jorgensen vowed to continue training when she announced her pregnancy in January. Boy, is she living up to that.

The first U.S. Olympic gold medalist in triathlon said she “ran 100 miles the other week” in an NBC interview that took place when she was 28 weeks pregnant.

“I did three weeks where I did 100 miles a week, which is more than double what I was doing when I was training,” Jorgensen said, according to People magazine. “The first trimester I actually wasn’t doing much because I was so tired and exhausted, so I would work out once a day instead of [my usual] three times a day. After I started feeling better and having a little more energy, I’m back to two workouts a day. I’m doing a lot of running right now because that’s when I feel best.”

Jorgensen said in January that her baby is due Aug. 3. She plans to return to competition in 2018 and, in 2020, try to become the first woman to win multiple Olympic triathlon titles.

“[Doctors] say you can train and exercise as much as I want, as long as everything feels good,” she said. “They gave me a few warning signs to look out for, if I might get a blood clot or something like that, but overall they said do what you feel is good and continue to do it as long as you want.

“I know people that have run all the way up to the day they gave birth. … After I give birth, ideally, I’d like to work out that day, but every doctor I’ve talked to has said, even if your pregnancy goes perfectly and everything’s good, normally you have to wait 10 days for everything to heal up.”

Jorgensen said she has gained 15 to 20 pounds and a full shoe size.

“As I get heavier I slow down, and I have to take a lot of bathroom breaks which turns into a little bit of walking, so I’m out there for a long time, an hour and a half to two hours every day running,” Jorgensen said, according to People. “I’m not training for anything right now, so I’m just trying to stay relatively fit. I don’t have a plan, I just take everything as it comes. Some days I’m running nine minute per mile, and some days I can run a 5:15 mile. It’s varying a lot, and that just depends on how I feel.”

