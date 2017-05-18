TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | SIMONE BILES ON DWTS | HOCKEY
Getty Images

IAAF to rule on dozens of Russian ‘neutral’ cases next week

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

MONACO (AP) — The IAAF will rule next week on whether dozens of Russians can compete as “neutral athletes.”

The IAAF says it has received “around 120 applications” from Russian athletes who want to compete internationally despite a ban imposed in 2015 on the Russian team for widespread doping use.

IAAF officials have so far allowed 12 Russians to compete as neutrals and refused 17 more.

The governing body’s doping review board is “meeting next week to consider approximately 50 percent of the remaining applications.”

The review process includes retesting, using new techniques, samples that athletes gave at earlier competitions, as well as checking allegations by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren that athletes may have benefited from doping cover-ups at Moscow’s drug-testing laboratory.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Another Russian medal from 2008 Olympics stripped

U.S. men’s hockey team bounced from IIHF World Championship

AP
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMay 18, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

More: Hockey

U.S. beats Russia, earns top quarterfinal seed at hockey worlds Lundqvist to join twin brother at 2017 IIHF Worlds, injury keeps Ovechkin at home Gary Bettman Gary Bettman quashes renewed Olympic hope in talk with IIHF boss

The U.S. men’s hockey team was eliminated by Finland 2-0 in the IIHF World Championship quarterfinals Thursday, ending a six-game winning streak.

The U.S., which hasn’t won a world title since 1960, failed to build on the recent success of two bronze medals from the last four world championships.

The Americans rolled into the quarterfinals this week by topping a group that included Russia and Sweden.

The Finns barely advanced out of their group (by one point over tournament co-host France, which beat Finland 5-1) but had the Americans’ number again. Remember, Finland crushed the U.S. 5-0 in the Sochi Olympic bronze-medal game.

None of the stars from Sochi played for either team on Thursday, though.

Finland’s Harri Sateri shut out the Americans. Sateri, 27, was a San Jose Sharks fourth-round draft pick in 2008 but has never played in the NHL. Full stats are here.

The U.S. roster included one Olympian — Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard, who took the loss Thursday — and a star in Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel. Eichel registered zero goals and five assists in eight games at worlds.

It appears unlikely that Howard, Eichel or any NHL players will make Team USA next year in PyeongChang with the league saying it will not participate in the Winter Games.

Finland advances to play Sweden or Switzerland in the worlds semifinals Saturday. Russia beat the Czech Republic 3-0 in another quarterfinal and will face the Canada-Germany winner in the semis.

All knockout round games are streaming live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Canada, the 2010 and 2014 Olympic champion, is trying to become the first nation to win three straight world titles since the Czechs in 2001.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Bettman quashes renewed Olympic hope in talk with IIHF boss

Olympic freestyle skiing medalist out of coma from December crash

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMay 18, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

Swedish skier Anna Holmlund is out of a coma and verbally communicating, five months after suffering brain injuries in a training crash.

Holmlund, a Sochi Olympic ski cross bronze medalist, recognizes family and friends, showing improvement in the last month, according to the Swedish ski federation.

It’s unknown if Holmlund will make further improvements, a Swedish national team doctor said. If everything goes as planned, she can leave the hospital in July.

Holmlund won the 2015 and 2016 World Cup season titles in ski cross, which made its Olympic debut in 2010.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Bettman quashes renewed Olympic hope in talk with IIHF boss