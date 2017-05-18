Simone Biles: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ more nerve-racking than Olympics

Simone Biles said she felt more nervous during “Dancing with the Stars” shows than she did while at the Rio Olympics.

The four-time gold medalist made the comments on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in an interview that aired Thursday, after she and partner Sasha Farber were shockingly eliminated in fourth place Monday night.

“This isn’t my element,” Biles said Monday. “If it were gymnastics, I’d be like, you know what Simone, you better get back in the gym. But I don’t know how to dance in heels. I was still tripping yesterday.”

Though other gymnasts have won “Dancing with the Stars” — Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez — Biles cited key challenges, such as wearing heels and dancing with a male partner for the first time.

Now that the show is over, and Biles plans vacation as she sits out gymnastics the rest of this year, she’s noticed a change in her physique.

“It looks different than my gymnastics body because I haven’t been working out,” Biles said, according to Us Weekly. “Dance helps keep me in shape, but I’ve lost my six-pack. I’m not as toned. I think I just lost a little muscle definition.”

