Zinedine Zidane promotes Paris 2024 Olympic bid with 1998 World Cup scenes

Paris 2024 hopes the spirit of 1998 will help its bid for the Olympics.
After announcing soccer legend Zinedine Zidane as a bid ambassador, Paris 2024 published a video with Zidane and longtime teammate Laurent Blanc discussing France’s 1998 World Cup win at home. Zidane’s Real Madrid stars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, also make appearances.
The video included images of mass celebrations in Paris from July 1998, including on the famed Champs-Élysées.
“To be around 1.5 million people taking the streets, I will never forget that,” Zidane said. “It gives me goosebumps every time I talk about it.”
Zidane scored the first two goals in France’s 3-0 win over Brazil in the 1998 World Cup final. That match was held at the then-new Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris.
The Paris 2024 bid lists Stade de France as its Olympic Stadium, which would host Opening and Closing Ceremonies and track and field.
That’s the same plan as Paris had for 2008 and 2012, when it lost to Beijing and London, respectively, when Zidane was also a Paris Olympic bid ambassador.
“I was involved in several bids, but this one stands out,” Zidane said in this week’s video.
The U.S. men’s hockey team was eliminated by Finland 2-0 in the IIHF World Championship quarterfinals Thursday, ending a six-game winning streak.
The U.S., which hasn’t won a world title since 1960, failed to build on the recent success of two bronze medals from the last four world championships.
The Americans rolled into the quarterfinals this week by topping a group that included Russia and Sweden.
The Finns barely advanced out of their group (by one point over tournament co-host France, which beat Finland 5-1) but had the Americans’ number again. Remember, Finland crushed the U.S. 5-0 in the Sochi Olympic bronze-medal game.
None of the stars from Sochi played for either team on Thursday, though.
Finland’s Harri Sateri shut out the Americans. Sateri, 27, was a San Jose Sharks fourth-round draft pick in 2008 but has never played in the NHL. Full stats are here.
The U.S. roster included one Olympian — Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard, who took the loss Thursday — and a star in Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel. Eichel registered zero goals and five assists in eight games at worlds.
It appears unlikely that Howard, Eichel or any NHL players will make Team USA next year in PyeongChang with the league saying it will not participate in the Winter Games.
Finland advances to play Sweden in the worlds semifinals Saturday. Canada and Russia face off in the other semifinal.
All knockout round games are streaming live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
Canada, the 2010 and 2014 Olympic champion, is trying to become the first nation to win three straight world titles since the Czechs in 2001.
MONTREAL (AP) — A World Anti-Doping official says Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva will be out as chairwoman of the Russian anti-doping agency at the end of the month.
Deputy director general Rob Koehler delivered a report about the Russian doping scandal to the WADA foundation board Thursday. He said the Russian agency must find an independent chair as part of a long list of reforms that will bring it back in compliance.
Isinbayeva has called investigations into Russian doping an anti-Russian plot. Her appointment as chairwoman has been roundly criticized by WADA.
Koehler didn’t specifically mention Isinbayeva in his report, but when pressed by WADA member Dick Pound of the status of “the person about whom everyone has complained,” Koehler responded: “To be very clear, as of the 31st of May, the person will be gone.”
