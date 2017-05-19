TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | HOCKEY | 2024 OLYMPICS
IOC to discuss awarding Olympics to both Los Angeles, Paris

By Nick ZaccardiMay 19, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

If the 2024 and 2028 Olympics are to both be awarded this summer, then June 9 is a key date.

The International Olympic Committee executive board will meet in three weeks to discuss possible changes to the Olympic host city bidding process.

The board will hear a report from four IOC vice presidents commissioned in March to look at choosing the host cities for both the 2024 and 2028 Olympics this summer.

The 13-member executive board meeting could lead to an IOC members vote in July to formally accept a 2024-2028 Olympic host city double vote in September.

Currently, only the 2024 Olympic host city is to be determined this summer, via an IOC members vote Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru.

The two remaining 2024 finalists, Los Angeles and Paris, received praise from an IOC evaluation commission during visits the previous two weeks. Boston, Budapest, Hamburg and Rome previously dropped bids.

Los Angeles and Paris could both be awarded Olympics this summer, with one receiving 2024 and the other 2028. A Paris bid leader has said it would not accept the 2028 Olympics. Los Angeles repeats that it is focusing on 2024 but has not ruled out accepting 2028.

The IOC last determined two Olympic host cities at once in 1921, when the 1924 Paris and 1928 Amsterdam Games were awarded, according to Olympstats.com.

Los Angeles hopes to become the first U.S. Olympic host city since Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Games and Atlanta hosted the 1996 Summer Games. That would end the longest U.S. drought between hosting Olympics since the 28-year gap between Los Angeles 1932 and the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Games.

If the 2024-2028 double vote happens, Los Angeles and Paris will join London as the only cities to host three Olympics. Los Angeles hosted in 1932 and 1984. Paris hosted in 1900 and 1924. One of the major selling points of Paris’ 2024 bid has been marking the centennial of its 1924 Games.

U.S. men’s hockey team bounced from IIHF World Championship

By Nick ZaccardiMay 18, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

The U.S. men’s hockey team was eliminated by Finland 2-0 in the IIHF World Championship quarterfinals Thursday, ending a six-game winning streak.

The U.S., which hasn’t won a world title since 1960, failed to build on the recent success of two bronze medals from the last four world championships.

The Americans rolled into the quarterfinals this week by topping a group that included Russia and Sweden.

The Finns barely advanced out of their group (by one point over tournament co-host France, which beat Finland 5-1) but had the Americans’ number again. Remember, Finland crushed the U.S. 5-0 in the Sochi Olympic bronze-medal game.

None of the stars from Sochi played for either team on Thursday, though.

Finland’s Harri Sateri shut out the Americans. Sateri, 27, was a San Jose Sharks fourth-round draft pick in 2008 but has never played in the NHL. Full stats are here.

The U.S. roster included one Olympian — Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard, who took the loss Thursday — and a star in Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel. Eichel registered zero goals and five assists in eight games at worlds.

It appears unlikely that Howard, Eichel or any NHL players will make Team USA next year in PyeongChang with the league saying it will not participate in the Winter Games.

Finland advances to play Sweden in the worlds semifinals Saturday. Canada and Russia face off in the other semifinal.

All knockout round games are streaming live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Canada, the 2010 and 2014 Olympic champion, is trying to become the first nation to win three straight world titles since the Czechs in 2001.

Olympic legend out as chair of Russia anti-doping agency

1 Comment
Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT

MONTREAL (AP) — A World Anti-Doping official says Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva will be out as chairwoman of the Russian anti-doping agency at the end of the month.

Deputy director general Rob Koehler delivered a report about the Russian doping scandal to the WADA foundation board Thursday. He said the Russian agency must find an independent chair as part of a long list of reforms that will bring it back in compliance.

Isinbayeva has called investigations into Russian doping an anti-Russian plot. Her appointment as chairwoman has been roundly criticized by WADA.

Koehler didn’t specifically mention Isinbayeva in his report, but when pressed by WADA member Dick Pound of the status of “the person about whom everyone has complained,” Koehler responded: “To be very clear, as of the 31st of May, the person will be gone.”

