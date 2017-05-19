IOC to discuss awarding Olympics to both Los Angeles, Paris

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

If the 2024 and 2028 Olympics are to both be awarded this summer, then June 9 is a key date.

The International Olympic Committee executive board will meet in three weeks to discuss possible changes to the Olympic host city bidding process.

The board will hear a report from four IOC vice presidents commissioned in March to look at choosing the host cities for both the 2024 and 2028 Olympics this summer.

The 13-member executive board meeting could lead to an IOC members vote in July to formally accept a 2024-2028 Olympic host city double vote in September.

Currently, only the 2024 Olympic host city is to be determined this summer, via an IOC members vote Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru.

The two remaining 2024 finalists, Los Angeles and Paris, received praise from an IOC evaluation commission during visits the previous two weeks. Boston, Budapest, Hamburg and Rome previously dropped bids.

Los Angeles and Paris could both be awarded Olympics this summer, with one receiving 2024 and the other 2028. A Paris bid leader has said it would not accept the 2028 Olympics. Los Angeles repeats that it is focusing on 2024 but has not ruled out accepting 2028.

The IOC last determined two Olympic host cities at once in 1921, when the 1924 Paris and 1928 Amsterdam Games were awarded, according to Olympstats.com.

Los Angeles hopes to become the first U.S. Olympic host city since Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Games and Atlanta hosted the 1996 Summer Games. That would end the longest U.S. drought between hosting Olympics since the 28-year gap between Los Angeles 1932 and the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Games.

If the 2024-2028 double vote happens, Los Angeles and Paris will join London as the only cities to host three Olympics. Los Angeles hosted in 1932 and 1984. Paris hosted in 1900 and 1924. One of the major selling points of Paris’ 2024 bid has been marking the centennial of its 1924 Games.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Paris 2024 uses soccer legend, 1998 World Cup video