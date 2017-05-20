TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | HOCKEY | 2024 OLYMPICS
Michael Jordan Olympic jersey up for auction

By Nick ZaccardiMay 20, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

One of Michael Jordan‘s jerseys from the 1984 Olympics is hitting the auction block.

Jordan’s red No. 9 Team USA jersey is up for bid starting June 2 with a minimum of $10,000, via Grey Flannel Auctions, which previously put Jordan’s 1984 Olympic shoes up for sale.

The U.S. men’s basketball team wore red against West Germany in the 1984 Olympic quarterfinals and, judging by this image, also against China in group play.

The Americans went 8-0 in Los Angeles, winning every game by double digits.

Jordan led the way with 17.1 points per game following his junior season at North Carolina and before his rookie year with the Chicago Bulls.

The U.S. Olympic team in 1984 also included Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin, who would join Jordan on the Dream Team in 1992 to win a second Olympic gold. The 1984 team was coached by Bobby Knight.

Canada rallies past Russia, keeps three-peat bid alive at worlds

By Nick ZaccardiMay 20, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

Canada rallied past Russia 4-2, overcoming a 2-0 third-period deficit, to move one win from its third straight men’s hockey world title Saturday.

The Canadians picked up goals from Mark Scheifele (17 seconds into the third), Nathan McKinnon (with 4:53 left), Ryan O’Reilly (3:02 left) and Sean Couturier (1:07 left, empty net) in the semifinal victory.

Canada has now won eight straight elimination games at hockey worlds dating to 2015. It will play Finland or Sweden in the gold-medal game Sunday (2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

Canada seeks the first worlds three-peat since the Czech Republic in 2001.

Washington Capitals star Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nikita Gusev scored for Russia in the second period Saturday. Full stats are here.

The Russians will try for their fourth straight world medal in the bronze-medal game Sunday (10:15 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

This year’s Canadian team is missing some of the stars from its last two world titles, such as Corey PerryBrad Marchand and Connor McDavid from 2016 and Sidney Crosby and Tyler Seguin in 2015.

Likewise, Russia is without Alex Ovechkin at worlds for the first time since 2009.

The U.S. men’s hockey team was eliminated by Finland in the quarterfinals Thursday, ending a six-game winning streak.

The U.S., which hasn’t won a world title since 1960, failed to build on the recent success of two bronze medals from the last four world championships.

Book excerpt: Caitlyn Jenner felt ‘neither confident nor attractive’ after Olympic triumph

By Seth RubinroitMay 19, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

More: Track and Field

Matthew Centrowitz Watch Matthew Centrowitz outkick Mo Farah for 1500m win Olympic legend out as chair of Russia anti-doping agency IAAF to rule on dozens of Russian ‘neutral’ cases next week

Bruce Jenner broke the decathlon world record en route to winning the 1976 Olympic gold medal in Montreal.

But struggling with confusion over gender identity, Jenner felt conflicted by the newfound title of “world’s greatest athlete.”

Jenner, who is now known as Caitlyn after announcing in 2015 that she was transitioning to living as a woman, revealed her mindset the morning after the Olympic triumph in the following excerpt from her best-selling memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” which is available now:

I am looking in the mirror in a suite of the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal the morning after my Olympic win. I am naked with the gold medal around my neck. Now that it’s over, who am I?

I am trying to see if I feel different after winning the gold and setting a world record and already being offered a broadcasting job by ABC.

The world’s greatest athlete.

Nobody can say that except the thirteen gold medalists who have come before.

But I don’t feel particularly different. I look into the mirror and I still see what I always see to one degree or another—a person who in working so hard to erase what is inside him has overcome nothing. Now that the Grand Diversion of training for the Olympics is over, now that I have won, what happens next? Will I find something else to preoccupy me, to take the edge off? My wife, Chrystie, is sleeping in the next room. She thinks she knows me almost four years into our marriage. She does know me.

She doesn’t know me at all.

My fingers feel like talons, my shoulders and arms humped and ridged with bony muscles. My hair…I hate my hair no matter how long I try to make it. I look into my eyes. I take a few steps closer and burrow into them. What do I see?

What do you see?

I still see Bruce Jenner.

Not the Bruce Jenner the world now sees and wants and desires.

The Bruce Jenner I never wanted and never desired.

I am proud of my accomplishment. The day of the closing ceremonies at the Munich Olympics in 1972, where I finished tenth as a twenty‐two‐year‐old, even I was surprised to have gotten that far. I wondered, But what if I spend every minute of the next four years of my life training? What if I test myself to the limits to see how good I can become at something?

I did exactly that.

But now that I have won, how special it could possibly be if I could do it. I am a skilled athlete who works harder than the rest, who has to prove his manhood more than the rest. I may act self‐assured, but I still am not. I may exude an attractive confidence, but I feel neither confident nor attractive.

I still see Bruce Jenner.

Excerpted from THE SECRETS OF MY LIFE by Caitlyn Jenner. Copyright © 2017 CJ Memoires, LLC. Reprinted with permission of Grand Central Publishing. All rights reserved.

