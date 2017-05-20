TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | HOCKEY | 2024 OLYMPICS
Getty Images

Michael Phelps joins gold medalists in swim race, but no comeback

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 20, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT

More: Swimming

Michael Phelps Baywatch Michael Phelps stars in ‘Baywatch’ video with The Rock Ledecky wrapping up freshman year at Stanford, worlds next Australian Olympic swimmers face bans for missing drug tests

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Phelps pumped his right fist upon completing the final leg for the winning relay team ahead of Australian great Grant Hackett on Saturday.

It was another golden moment for the winningest Olympic athlete in history, though don’t expect to see him competing on the world’s biggest stage again.

Phelps all but slammed the door on another return after leaving it ever-so slightly ajar in an interview with The Associated Press last month.

“I’m happy,” he said. “I think four years ago, I wasn’t. I think being able to come back and being able to finish how I did and being able to get back to where I wanted to get to – for me, at this point in my life and in my career, that’s all I can ask for. Right?” he said.

“I wanted to have a chance to kind of shut out the `what if’ 20 years down the road. Now, I think 20 years down the road I think I’ll be able to look back and say I’m really happy that I took that opportunity to come back and swim in one more (Olympics).”

Phelps was considering a comeback when he attended the 2013 World Championships in Barcelona. By the time it ended, there was no doubt in his mind he would be competing in his fifth Olympics.

In Rio de Janeiro last summer, he got the closure he needed. And if that’s it for him, he sure went out in style.

At age 31, Phelps captured five more gold medals, bringing his total to 23, along with a silver. He swam the second leg in the 4x100m freestyle relay in his final race and put the United States out front for good against a powerful field that included defending champion France, Australia and Russia.

The stakes weren’t quite as high on Saturday.

Phelps was in Chicago to announce a partnership between his foundation and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to promote safety in the pool.

Phelps and fellow Olympians Allison Schmitt and Hackett gave members of the Special Olympics Chicago Aquatics team and children from the Boys & Girls Club of Chicago swimming lessons, and the three also swam final legs of a relay race with the Special Olympians.

He also addressed the participants and fielded questions from them before signing autographs and taking a big group selfie.

Retirement, he insisted, is suiting him just fine.

“I’m retiring because it’s time to move on,” Phelps said. “I spent most of my life in the swimming pool. … I have some other goals that I want to accomplish outside of the pool. It’s not the end of my swimming career, it’s the start of something else. I’ll always be around the pool. I’ll always be around the sport. I’m ready to move on. Sometimes, it just happens.”

He’s enjoying spending more time with his wife Nicole and their 1-year-old son Boomer. He has a new sponsorship deal with Colgate in which he’s promoting water conservation and he travels frequently for his various business interests and causes.

“I have no desire to swim 14,000 to 15,000 yards in a day,” Phelps said, referring to his training regimen. “That just doesn’t sound fun to me. I went to swim meets and I was just like, `I’m really happy I’m watching and not competing.”‘

Phelps said he swam 300 yards on Friday. It was his first time in the pool in about a month. Compare that to a training regimen of swimming about 40 to 60 miles a week.

“For 15 years, that’s a long time,” he said. “I want to have my body when Boomer’s 10. I’d like to be able to have shoulders that work; they’re not all banged up from all the training.

“It’s just time for me to move on and spend more time with the family – but also be able to work more directly with the foundation. Working more with mental health. Being able to do all these things that I’m so passionate about, that can change or help somebody’s life.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Usain Bolt ready for tears as retirement nears

Olympic 100m champion from 2004 retires

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMay 20, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

More: Track and Field

Book excerpt: Caitlyn Jenner felt ‘neither confident nor attractive’ after Olympic triumph Matthew Centrowitz Watch Matthew Centrowitz outkick Mo Farah for 1500m win Olympic legend out as chair of Russia anti-doping agency

Yuliya Nesterenko, the surprise 2004 Olympic 100m champion, is retiring, according to Belarus news agency Belta.

The news agency quoted the head coach of the Belarus national track and field team.

Nesterenko, a 37-year-old who hasn’t competed at the top international level since 2012, was not a medal favorite going into the 2004 Athens Games.

She ranked outside the world top 100 in the 100m in 2003 but upper her personal best from 11.29 seconds to 11.02 seconds two months before the Olympics.

In Athens, Nesterenko broke 11 seconds in all four rounds, clocking 10.93 in the final for gold. American Lauryn Williams and Jamaican Veronica Campbell-Brown took silver and bronze in 10.96 and 10.97, respectively.

Nesterenko was so unknown that Williams called her “Belarus girl” in an NBC interview after the race.

In the time of the American BALCO doping scandal, followers instantly became suspicious of Nesterenko. The runner stoked them by saying after winning gold, “I cannot really go into details about my training.”

Nesterenko would never break 11 seconds again. She finished eighth at the 2005 World Championships and was eliminated in the 2008 Olympic semifinals.

Nesterenko is the only non-American or Jamaican to win the Olympic women’s 100m title since the boycotted 1980 Moscow Games.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Usain Bolt ready for tears as retirement nears

Canada rallies past Russia, keeps three-peat bid alive at worlds

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMay 20, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

Canada rallied past Russia 4-2, overcoming a 2-0 third-period deficit, to move one win from its third straight men’s hockey world title Saturday.

The Canadians picked up goals from Mark Scheifele (17 seconds into the third), Nathan McKinnon (with 4:53 left), Ryan O’Reilly (3:02 left) and Sean Couturier (1:07 left, empty net) in the semifinal victory.

Canada has now won eight straight elimination games at hockey worlds dating to 2015. It will play Sweden in the gold-medal game Sunday (2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app), a rematch of the Sochi Olympic final won by Canada.

Canada seeks the first worlds three-peat since the Czech Republic in 2001.

Washington Capitals star Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nikita Gusev scored for Russia in the second period Saturday. Full stats are here.

The Russians will try for their fourth straight world medal in the bronze-medal game against Finland on Sunday (10:15 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

This year’s Canadian team is missing some of the stars from its last two world titles, such as Corey PerryBrad Marchand and Connor McDavid from 2016 and Sidney Crosby and Tyler Seguin in 2015.

Likewise, Russia is without Alex Ovechkin at worlds for the first time since 2009.

The U.S. men’s hockey team was eliminated by Finland in the quarterfinals Thursday, ending a six-game winning streak.

The U.S., which hasn’t won a world title since 1960, failed to build on the recent success of two bronze medals from the last four world championships.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Bettman quashes renewed Olympic hope in talk with IIHF boss