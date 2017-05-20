Olympic 100m champion from 2004 retires

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Yuliya Nesterenko, the surprise 2004 Olympic 100m champion, is retiring, according to Belarus news agency Belta.

The news agency quoted the head coach of the Belarus national track and field team.

Nesterenko, a 37-year-old who hasn’t competed at the top international level since 2012, was not a medal favorite going into the 2004 Athens Games.

She ranked outside the world top 100 in the 100m in 2003 but upper her personal best from 11.29 seconds to 11.02 seconds two months before the Olympics.

In Athens, Nesterenko broke 11 seconds in all four rounds, clocking 10.93 in the final for gold. American Lauryn Williams and Jamaican Veronica Campbell-Brown took silver and bronze in 10.96 and 10.97, respectively.

Nesterenko was so unknown that Williams called her “Belarus girl” in an NBC interview after the race.

In the time of the American BALCO doping scandal, followers instantly became suspicious of Nesterenko. The runner stoked them by saying after winning gold, “I cannot really go into details about my training.”

Nesterenko would never break 11 seconds again. She finished eighth at the 2005 World Championships and was eliminated in the 2008 Olympic semifinals.

Nesterenko is the only non-American or Jamaican to win the Olympic women’s 100m title since the boycotted 1980 Moscow Games.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Usain Bolt ready for tears as retirement nears