Olympic 100m champion from 2004 retires

By Nick ZaccardiMay 20, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Yuliya Nesterenko, the surprise 2004 Olympic 100m champion, is retiring, according to Belarus news agency Belta.

The news agency quoted the head coach of the Belarus national track and field team.

Nesterenko, a 37-year-old who hasn’t competed at the top international level since 2012, was not a medal favorite going into the 2004 Athens Games.

She ranked outside the world top 100 in the 100m in 2003 but upper her personal best from 11.29 seconds to 11.02 seconds two months before the Olympics.

In Athens, Nesterenko broke 11 seconds in all four rounds, clocking 10.93 in the final for gold. American Lauryn Williams and Jamaican Veronica Campbell-Brown took silver and bronze in 10.96 and 10.97, respectively.

Nesterenko was so unknown that Williams called her “Belarus girl” in an NBC interview after the race.

In the time of the American BALCO doping scandal, followers instantly became suspicious of Nesterenko. The runner stoked them by saying after winning gold, “I cannot really go into details about my training.”

Nesterenko would never break 11 seconds again. She finished eighth at the 2005 World Championships and was eliminated in the 2008 Olympic semifinals.

Nesterenko is the only non-American or Jamaican to win the Olympic women’s 100m title since the boycotted 1980 Moscow Games.

Canada rallies past Russia, keeps three-peat bid alive at worlds

By Nick ZaccardiMay 20, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

Canada rallied past Russia 4-2, overcoming a 2-0 third-period deficit, to move one win from its third straight men’s hockey world title Saturday.

The Canadians picked up goals from Mark Scheifele (17 seconds into the third), Nathan McKinnon (with 4:53 left), Ryan O’Reilly (3:02 left) and Sean Couturier (1:07 left, empty net) in the semifinal victory.

Canada has now won eight straight elimination games at hockey worlds dating to 2015. It will play Sweden in the gold-medal game Sunday (2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app), a rematch of the Sochi Olympic final won by Canada.

Canada seeks the first worlds three-peat since the Czech Republic in 2001.

Washington Capitals star Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nikita Gusev scored for Russia in the second period Saturday. Full stats are here.

The Russians will try for their fourth straight world medal in the bronze-medal game against Finland on Sunday (10:15 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

This year’s Canadian team is missing some of the stars from its last two world titles, such as Corey PerryBrad Marchand and Connor McDavid from 2016 and Sidney Crosby and Tyler Seguin in 2015.

Likewise, Russia is without Alex Ovechkin at worlds for the first time since 2009.

The U.S. men’s hockey team was eliminated by Finland in the quarterfinals Thursday, ending a six-game winning streak.

The U.S., which hasn’t won a world title since 1960, failed to build on the recent success of two bronze medals from the last four world championships.

Michael Jordan Olympic jersey up for auction

By Nick ZaccardiMay 20, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

One of Michael Jordan‘s jerseys from the 1984 Olympics is hitting the auction block.

Jordan’s red No. 9 Team USA jersey is up for bid starting June 2 with a minimum of $10,000, via Grey Flannel Auctions, which previously put Jordan’s 1984 Olympic shoes up for sale.

The U.S. men’s basketball team wore red against West Germany in the 1984 Olympic quarterfinals and, judging by this image, also against China in group play.

The Americans went 8-0 in Los Angeles, winning every game by double digits.

Jordan led the way with 17.1 points per game following his junior season at North Carolina and before his rookie year with the Chicago Bulls.

The U.S. Olympic team in 1984 also included Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin, who would join Jordan on the Dream Team in 1992 to win a second Olympic gold. The 1984 team was coached by Bobby Knight.

