Justin Gatlin wins despite running slowest 100m since 2010

KAWASAKI, Japan (AP) – Justin Gatlin won the 100m at a Golden Grand Prix event on Sunday in 10.28 seconds.

It matched Gatlin’s slowest 100m time in a final against a full field since 2010, when he clocked 10.28 seconds running into a strong headwind in his second race of the day in Finland, according to Tilastopaja.org.

“Glad to open up my season here with a good time,” said Gatlin, who finished fourth in his opening 100m race of the season on May 5. “I’ve been a little bit injured, and haven’t been able to train as hard as I want to, but I’ve been working on my finish and it helped out today.”

Gatlin crossed the finish line just .03 seconds ahead of Japan’s Aska Cambridge. Shuhei Tada, also of Japan, was third in 10:35.

Cambridge, who anchored Japan’s silver medal-winning run in the 4×100 relay in Rio last summer, missed a chance to qualify for the world championships in London in August. He will have another opportunity at the national championships in June.

Aaron Brown of Canada won the men’s 200 with a time of 20.62, edging Dedric Dukes of the United States by .09. Kenji Fujimitsu of Japan was third in 20.93.

Ivet Lalova-Collio of Bulgaria powered to victory in the women’s 100, clocking a time of 11.40 to beat Tawanna Meadows of the United States by .04. Tianna Bartoletta, also of the United States, was third in 11.47.

PHOTOS: Olympic 100m champion from 2004 retires



The Associated Press contributed to this report.