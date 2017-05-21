Sweden crowned world champs after shootout

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

COLOGNE, Germany – Sweden won the ice hockey world championship with a 2-1 victory on penalties over two-time defending champion Canada on Sunday.

Sweden goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped all four penalties as Nicklas Backstrom and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored shootout goals for the Swedes to win their first title since 2013.

The game ended 1-1 after overtime.

Lundqvist and Canada counterpart Calvin Pickard, who saved William Nylander’s first penalty for Sweden, were outstanding in a game in which the Canadians narrowly outshot their opponents by 43-42.

The breakthrough came against the odds, with Backstrom penalized for slashing, when Victor Hedman scored short-handed with 20.8 seconds left in the second period.

Ryan O’Reilly equalized when he scrambled the puck in off a rebound from Mitch Marner.

Nate MacKinnon missed a good chance to clinch the win for Canada on a power play before overtime.

The U.S. was eliminated by Finland in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

