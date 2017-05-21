TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | HOCKEY | 2024 OLYMPICS
Getty Images

U.S. rugby concludes best-ever season

Leave a comment
By Seth RubinroitMay 21, 2017, 1:47 PM EDT

The U.S. ended 2016-17 Rugby World Series ranked fifth, its best result in the Series’ 18 seasons, after finishing fourth in the Series’ final tournament on Sunday in London. The U.S. ranked sixth the two previous seasons.

Perry Baker led the Rugby World Series with 57 tries. He became the first U.S. player to lead the Series in tries. He was second in tries last season, a distant 18 tries behind South Africa’s Seabelo Senatla, who finished tied for fourth this season.

Baker also paced the Rugby World Series with 285 points (a try is worth five points). Teammate and captain Madison Hughes finished third with 279 points.

“It’s easy to score when the guys on the inside do all the work,” Baker told reporters in London.

Baker, who is known for his highlight-reel tries and no-look passes, became the focal point of the U.S. attack this season with Carlin Isles, who is known as the “fastest man in rugby,” sidelined for eight of the Series’ 10 tournaments with various injuries. Isles scored more tries than any other player at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where rugby sevens made its Olympic debut. Baker and Isles are nicknamed “The Slow Bros” because they are two of the fastest players on the pitch, but two of the slowest off of it.

South Africa topped the Rugby World Series standings for the first time since 2008-09. South Africa claimed the bronze medal at the Rio Games.

Fiji, the 2016 Olympic champions, finished third. The U.S. finished ninth at the Rio Olympics.

Coverage from London will be televised Monday at 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Several members of the rugby sevens team, including Hughes, will join the 15-a-side program this summer. USA Rugby opens its Summer Series on June 10 in Harrison, N.J.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Fiji puts Olympic champion rugby team on dollars, coins

April Ross wins first tournament since splitting with Kerri Walsh Jennings

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Seth RubinroitMay 21, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

April Ross and Whitney Pavlik defeated Kim Dicello and Emily Stockman 2-1 (14-21, 21-16, 15-11) to win the AVP Austin Open on Sunday. It was the first victory for Ross since splitting with 2016 Olympic bronze medal teammate Kerri Walsh Jennings in April.

Ross had not won a tournament without Walsh Jennings since 2015, when she claimed the AVP Huntington Beach title with Lauren Fendrick.

“It’s been a rough couple of weeks partner-wise, but Whitney stepped in and did amazing,” said Ross, who served an ace on match point.

Ross plans on playing with Fendrick, who partnered with Brooke Sweat at the Rio Olympics, for the rest of the AVP and international season, beginning at the FIVB World Tour event in Moscow in early June. Ross teamed with Pavlik in Austin because Fendrick was playing at the FIVB World Tour event in Rio, where she finished tied for 17th with Lane Carico. Longtime friends Ross and Pavlik placed third earlier this month at the Huntington Beach Open.

Ross told OlympicTalk that “the final nail in the coffin” for her partnership with Walsh Jennings was when Ross signed an exclusivity agreement with the AVP for domestic events leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, while Walsh Jennings decided not to. But Ross made it clear that the split was not a “negative thing,” and Walsh Jennings wrote that she has “so much love in my heart for April” in a Facebook post.

Walsh Jennings is expected to make her international debut with her new partner, who has not been announced, at the FIVB World Tour stop in Croatia the last week of June.

NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will air Austin Open coverage Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: April Ross details future after split with Kerri Walsh Jennings

Justin Gatlin wins despite running slowest 100m since 2010

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 21, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT

KAWASAKI, Japan (AP) – Justin Gatlin won the 100m at a Golden Grand Prix event on Sunday in 10.28 seconds.

It matched Gatlin’s slowest 100m time in a final against a full field since 2010, when he clocked 10.28 seconds running into a strong headwind in his second race of the day in Finland, according to Tilastopaja.org.

“Glad to open up my season here with a good time,” said Gatlin, who finished fourth in his opening 100m race of the season on May 5. “I’ve been a little bit injured, and haven’t been able to train as hard as I want to, but I’ve been working on my finish and it helped out today.”

Gatlin crossed the finish line just .03 seconds ahead of Japan’s Aska Cambridge. Shuhei Tada, also of Japan, was third in 10:35.

Cambridge, who anchored Japan’s silver medal-winning run in the 4×100 relay in Rio last summer, missed a chance to qualify for the world championships in London in August. He will have another opportunity at the national championships in June.

Aaron Brown of Canada won the men’s 200 with a time of 20.62, edging Dedric Dukes of the United States by .09. Kenji Fujimitsu of Japan was third in 20.93.

Ivet Lalova-Collio of Bulgaria powered to victory in the women’s 100, clocking a time of 11.40 to beat Tawanna Meadows of the United States by .04. Tianna Bartoletta, also of the United States, was third in 11.47.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

PHOTOS: Olympic 100m champion from 2004 retires

The Associated Press contributed to this report.