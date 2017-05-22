Olympic medalists headline U.S. roster for diving worlds

Three Olympic medalists headline the U.S. roster for the world diving championships, but David Boudia is absent for the first time since 2003.
Trials concluded Sunday in Indianapolis, where Olympic synchro platform silver medalist Steele Johnson made his first worlds team on the 3m springboard.
Johnson teamed in Rio with the 2012 Olympic platform champion Boudia, who is not competing this international season and may retire.
At world trials, Johnson was edged on the 3m springboard by Olympic synchro springboard silver medalist Michael Hixon, but both made the team as the U.S. can enter two divers per individual event at worlds.
Sam Dorman, who teamed with Hixon for that Rio silver, was fourth in the 3m springboard semifinals at trials and 90.9 points out of second place. With standings cumulative, he had a low chance of getting on the worlds team in the event and scratched out of finals.
Still, Dorman previously made the worlds team in synchro springboard with Hixon. Each diver can build off his Olympic silver with a first world championships medal in Budapest in July.
Johnson qualified for three events at worlds — 1m and 3m springboard, plus the synchro platform with new partner Brandon Loschiavo. The 20-year-old Johnson previously competed at the 2015 Worlds, but not in any individual events. He finished 13th in the individual platform in Rio, one spot shy of making the finals.
Johnson took a break from the pounding of platform training after Rio but said his focus for worlds remains on the synchro platform rather than his individual springboard events.
With Dorman, Hixon and Johnson, the U.S. team at worlds boasts three Olympic men’s medalists. There are no Olympic medalists on the women’s side, but Rio Olympians Jessica Parratto (platform, synchro platform) and Kassidy Cook (synchro springboard) are back.
Perhaps the most promising member of the team is Tarrin Gilliland, a 14-year-old who will compete in both the women’s and mixed synchro platform events. Gilliland was third in the individual platform Sunday, missing the two-woman worlds team in that event by .05 of a point.
U.S. roster for World Diving Championships
Men’s 3m Springboard
Michael Hixon (Olympian)
Steele Johnson (Olympian)
Women’s 3m Springboard
Brooke Schultz
Krysta Palmer
Men’s Platform
David Dinsmore
Jordan Windle
Women’s Platform
Jessica Parratto (Olympian)
Delaney Schnell
Men’s 1m Springboard
Michael Hixon (Olympian)
Steele Johnson (Olympian)
Women’s 1m Springboard
Maria Coburn
Alison Gibson
Men’s Synchro Springboard
Sam Dorman (Olympian)
Michael Hixon (Olympian)
Women’s Synchro Springboard
Maria Coburn
Kassidy Cook (Olympian)
Men’s Synchro Platform
Steele Johnson (Olympian)
Brandon Loschiavo
Women’s Synchro Platform
Tarrin Gilliland
Jessica Parratto (Olympian)
Mixed Synchro Springboard
Briadam Herrera
Lauren Reedy
Mixed Synchro Platform
Andrew Capobianco
Tarrin Gilliland