Manchester Games with Olympic stars to be held after concert attack

The Manchester City Games and Manchester Run, two annual track and field events in the British city, will be held as scheduled on Friday and Sunday.
Organizers consulted with Manchester police and its city council following a concert explosion Monday that killed 22 people and wounded 59, according to NBC News.
The Manchester City Games feature events on a sprint track on Deansgate, a main road, and a pop-up arena in Albert Square, both in the city center.
The Games’ entry lists include 2012 Olympic 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson of Australia, 2003 World 100m champion Kim Collins of St. Kitts and Nevis and Rio Olympic 110m hurdles silver medalist Orlando Ortega of Spain.
On Sunday, Olympic medalists Bernard Lagat, Wilson Kipsang and Tirunesh Dibaba headline the Manchester Run, a mass-participation 10km that includes about 30,000 runners. It is billed as the largest 10km in Europe.
