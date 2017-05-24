TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | HOCKEY | 2024 OLYMPICS
Getty Images

Manchester Games with Olympic stars to be held after concert attack

By Nick ZaccardiMay 24, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

The Manchester City Games and Manchester Run, two annual track and field events in the British city, will be held as scheduled on Friday and Sunday.

Organizers consulted with Manchester police and its city council following a concert explosion Monday that killed 22 people and wounded 59, according to NBC News.

The Manchester City Games feature events on a sprint track on Deansgate, a main road, and a pop-up arena in Albert Square, both in the city center.

The Games’ entry lists include 2012 Olympic 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson of Australia, 2003 World 100m champion Kim Collins of St. Kitts and Nevis and Rio Olympic 110m hurdles silver medalist Orlando Ortega of Spain.

On Sunday, Olympic medalists Bernard LagatWilson Kipsang and Tirunesh Dibaba headline the Manchester Run, a mass-participation 10km that includes about 30,000 runners. It is billed as the largest 10km in Europe.

Kerri Walsh Jennings’ next partner is a familiar one

AP
By Nick ZaccardiMay 24, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT

Kerri Walsh Jennings is slated to play with with 2008 Olympian Nicole Branagh this summer, after she and Olympic bronze medal teammate April Ross split last month.

Walsh Jennings, a three-time Olympic champion with Misty May-Treanor before that bronze in Rio, and Branagh, who made the Beijing Games quarterfinals with Elaine Youngs, are entered in an FIVB World Tour event in Croatia the last week of June.

Walsh Jennings and Branagh are both 38 years old and briefly paired in 2010 when May-Treanor was uncertain about making a run for the London Olympics. When May-Treanor told Walsh Jennings she was all-in for London, Walsh Jennings split from Branagh.

It’s unknown if Walsh Jennings and Branagh are hoping to play at the world championships in Vienna, Austria, in late July and early August. USA Volleyball said Wednesday it doesn’t have applications yet, and the deadline is Sunday.

Even if Walsh Jennings and Branagh eye worlds, it’s not known if they will have the combined ranking points to earn an outright worlds spot. They could also receive a wild card for worlds. Entries will be announced next month.

Walsh Jennings, a mother of three, has said she hopes to play in the 2020 Olympics at age 41, when she will be older than any previous Olympic beach or indoor volleyball player, according to Olympic historians.

Branagh returned to competition this year after a one-year break to have her second child. She has played few international events since 2012 and last won internationally in 2010 (with Walsh Jennings).

Ross, an Olympic silver and bronze medalist and 2009 World champion, is now partnered with Lauren Fendrick, who played with Brooke Sweat in Rio. Ross, 34, said she will figure out her long-term partner plans for Tokyo 2020 after this season.

Australian swim star to undergo heart surgery, miss world champs

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 23, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT

Kyle Chalmers, the Olympic 100m freestyle champion, will undergo heart surgery and miss the world championships in July.

The 18-year-old Chalmers has Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), an elevated-heart-rate condition that can cause chest pain and fainting.

Chalmers had three “attacks” this year related to his condition, according to 7 News in Australia. He was diagnosed at age 12 and had one previous operation, according to 9 News in Australia.

“We decided it was in Kyle’s best long-term interest to get the surgery done sooner rather than later,” Chalmers’ coach, Peter Bishop, said in a Swimming Australia press release. “This will enable Kyle a good recovery period, before preparing for a home Commonwealth Games in 2018.”

Chalmers was a surprise champion in Rio, becoming the youngest man to win an Olympic swimming gold medal since countryman Ian Thorpe at Sydney 2000. Thorpe penned a letter to Chalmers as part of a team bonding exercise before Rio.

Chalmers played Australian rules football up until 2015, stopping after he broke his wrist and tore ankle ligaments during a game. In 2016, he finished second to veteran Cameron McEvoy at the Australian Olympic Trials before winning the Olympic 100m free title by two tenths of a second.

He also earned two relay bronze medals in Rio.

Chalmers is the latest Australian star to bow out of worlds, joining women’s 100m free world-record holder Cate Campbell, Rio Olympic 200m butterfly silver medalist Madeline Groves and veteran Olympians James MagnussenThomas Fraser-Holmes and Belinda Hocking.

