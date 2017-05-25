Andy Murray, Teddy Riner grapple atop Paris monument

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A battle of Olympic champions took place in a unique setting, atop the Grande Arche de la Defense in central Paris on Wednesday.

British tennis player Andy Murray took up judo for a sponsor event. He did so against the world’s most formidable judoka, Frenchman Teddy Riner.

They faced off nearly 400 feet above the streets below and then posed for photos in front of the Avenue Charles de Gaulle, with the Arc de Triomphe far off in the distance.

Murray is one of the Olympic tennis greats with singles gold medals from 2012 and 2016, plus a mixed doubles silver with Laura Robson in 2012.

Riner is more dominant. He, too, took gold in 2012 and 2016. The 6-foot-8, 290-pound native of Guadeloupe hasn’t lost anywhere since 2010, racking up some 100 straight match wins.

@AndyMurray & @TeddyRiner held their ground on top of La Défense, Paris. #IWILL A post shared by Under Armour UK (@underarmouruk) on May 25, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

Got the chance to learn some Judo for the first time today from one of the most dominant athletes around right now @teddyriner amazing experience! The views of Paris weren't too bad either 😉💪 @underarmour #judo #teddyriner #paris A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) on May 24, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT