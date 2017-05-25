TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | HOCKEY | 2024 OLYMPICS
Andy Murray, Teddy Riner
Under Armour

Andy Murray, Teddy Riner grapple atop Paris monument

By Nick ZaccardiMay 25, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT

A battle of Olympic champions took place in a unique setting, atop the Grande Arche de la Defense in central Paris on Wednesday.

British tennis player Andy Murray took up judo for a sponsor event. He did so against the world’s most formidable judoka, Frenchman Teddy Riner.

They faced off nearly 400 feet above the streets below and then posed for photos in front of the Avenue Charles de Gaulle, with the Arc de Triomphe far off in the distance.

Murray is one of the Olympic tennis greats with singles gold medals from 2012 and 2016, plus a mixed doubles silver with Laura Robson in 2012.

Riner is more dominant. He, too, took gold in 2012 and 2016. The 6-foot-8, 290-pound native of Guadeloupe hasn’t lost anywhere since 2010, racking up some 100 straight match wins.

@AndyMurray & @TeddyRiner held their ground on top of La Défense, Paris. #IWILL

A post shared by Under Armour UK (@underarmouruk) on

Bode Miller off U.S. ski roster, but has invitation to race

Bode Miller
Getty Images
Associated PressMay 25, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

Bode Miller‘s name is no longer on the roster of the U.S. ski team, though the opportunity to race remains open for five-time Olympian.

The team announced its nominations Thursday for the 2017-18 World Cup season. The familiar names are all there – Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin, Julia Mancuso and Ted Ligety.

But Miller is now listed as “alumni,” with his chances of making the Pyeongchang Olympics in February very much uncertain. He turns 40 in October and hasn’t competitively raced since severing his right hamstring tendon during a super-G crash in February 2015.

Men’s coach Sasha Rearick says Miller isn’t retiring, but Olympic expectations “aren’t high” and Miller will have to qualify for a spot through World Cup races. Miller has won six Olympic medals.

Alberto Salazar responds to USADA investigation reports

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 25, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT

Track coach Alberto Salazar again denied breaking anti-doping rules following more reports of details from an ongoing U.S. Anti-Doping Agency investigation into Salazar and his Nike Oregon Project program.

“As I have noted repeatedly, the successes my athletes have achieved are through hard work and dedication,” Salazar wrote in an email Wednesday, according to the Oregonian. “I believe in a clean sport and a methodical, dedicated, approach to training. The Oregon Project will never permit doping and all Oregon Project athletes are required to comply with the WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency] Code and IAAF Rules.”

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that the USADA investigation determined then-Nike Oregon Project runner Dathan Ritzenhein “likely” received an infusion of the substance L-carnitine above the legal dosage limit in December 2011.

An interim USADA report published by Flotrack backed the Times report regarding Ritzenhein while saying its findings were “subject to change” at “this preliminary stage” of the investigation. It also agreed with previous reports that other Salazar-coached athletes received L-carnitine infusions and said it was “highly likely” they were above the legal limit of 50 milliliters per six-hour period.

“USADA’s conjecture regarding the L-carnitine injections is simply wrong,” Salazar wrote Wednesday, according to the Oregonian. “Evidence has been submitted to USADA disproving their unsupported assumptions.”

Salazar said the Nike Oregon Project has “nothing to hide.”

“I’ve done more than any coach to continuously disprove false allegations where no violation has occurred,” he wrote. “I fully cooperated, voluntarily answered USADA’s questions under oath and provided thousands of documents.”

The three-time Olympian Ritzenhein, who left Salazar’s group in 2014, said he “complied with all WADA rules, including my use of L-carnitine,” in a reported 2015 statement.

At least seven former athletes and staff members of Salazar’s Nike Oregon Project have spoken with USADA, some alleging that Salazar violated medical and anti-doping rules with his athletes, according to June 2015 reports.

Salazar called allegations of cheating from his former athletes and staff “demonstrably false” in an 11,000-word response three weeks after the June 2015 reports.

