Alpine skiing considers cutting discipline from World Cup

The super combined might no longer be on the World Cup Alpine skiing schedule come the 2020-21 season.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) confirmed Monday that it discussed a draft schedule for the 2020-21 World Cup season with zero super combined races.

Instead, there would be more parallel races, the head-to-head discipline that is also used in a team format at the world championships and, beginning in 2018, the Olympics.

No final decision was made on the 2020-21 World Cup schedule, and it will be discussed again in October.

The Olympics and world championships also currently include the combined event. FIS didn’t say if removing it from the World Cup could lead to its removal from the Olympics or world championships, though Austrian media reported it would be taken off the worlds schedule after 2019.

The combined is made up of one downhill or super-G run and one slalom run to determine the skiers who best balance technical ability and speed.

The combined has featured some less-heralded winners in recent years. The days of many star skiers contending in all five disciplines (downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and combined) are gone as specialists reign.

This past season, the men’s world super combined champion, Swiss Luca Aerni, had zero World Cup podiums to his name. The 2014 Olympic men’s super combined winner, Swiss Sandro Viletta, made one World Cup podium in his career.

The combined was actually the first Olympic Alpine skiing event, the only Alpine race at the 1936 Garmisch-Partenkirchen Winter Games. It was taken off the Olympic program after two editions, however, and didn’t return until Calgary 1988.

The combined switched from one downhill and two slalom runs to one downhill and one slalom run for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

The super combined has been the best event for U.S. skiers among the last four Olympics — Bode Miller‘s silver in 2002, Ted Ligety‘s gold in 2006, Miller’s gold and Julia Mancuso‘s silver in 2010 and Mancuso’s bronze in 2014.

Mikaela Shiffrin is one of the medal contenders for the 2018 Olympic combined, given she is the world’s best slalom skier and has made gains in speed races in recent seasons. She won the last combined event on the World Cup this past season.

