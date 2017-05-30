TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD
Yevgenia Medvedeva
Yevgenia Medvedeva competes on Japanese TV in anime series dress

By OlympicTalkMay 30, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

World champion figure skater Yevgenia Medvedeva recently toured Japan, which makes plenty of sense.

Not only does the Russian excel in what has become a national sport in Japan, but she also is a lover of Japanese anime TV series.

On a trip through Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, Medvedeva was invited to compete on a Japanese TV show. She danced in an outfit inspired by the 1990s anime series “Sailor Moon,” and said she played air hockey and had to balance on one leg, according to Russian media.

Medvedeva dressed as the “Sailor Moon” title character for exhibition skates in Japan the last two years. She was born in 1999, two years after the end of the “Sailor Moon” series.

Search “Medvedeva” on YouTube, and those two “Sailor Moon” performances rank Nos. 1 and 2 by view count with more than 2.5 million and 1.5 million, respectively.

Her love for the show is so great that it appears she can recite the lyrics to the opening theme, “Moonlight Densetsu,” upon request. The series aired in the U.S. on Cartoon Network’s “Toonami” afternoon block in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Medvedeva and other top skaters also follow the anime series, “Yuri!!! on Ice,” which has a figure skating theme.

Alpine skiing considers cutting discipline from World Cup

By Nick ZaccardiMay 30, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

The super combined might no longer be on the World Cup Alpine skiing schedule come the 2020-21 season.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) confirmed Monday that it discussed a draft schedule for the 2020-21 World Cup season with zero super combined races.

Instead, there would be more parallel races, the head-to-head discipline that is also used in a team format at the world championships and, beginning in 2018, the Olympics.

No final decision was made on the 2020-21 World Cup schedule, and it will be discussed again in October.

The Olympics and world championships also currently include the combined event. FIS didn’t say if removing it from the World Cup could lead to its removal from the Olympics or world championships, though Austrian media reported it would be taken off the worlds schedule after 2019.

The combined is made up of one downhill or super-G run and one slalom run to determine the skiers who best balance technical ability and speed.

The combined has featured some less-heralded winners in recent years. The days of many star skiers contending in all five disciplines (downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and combined) are gone as specialists reign.

This past season, the men’s world super combined champion, Swiss Luca Aerni, had zero World Cup podiums to his name. The 2014 Olympic men’s super combined winner, Swiss Sandro Viletta, made one World Cup podium in his career.

The combined was actually the first Olympic Alpine skiing event, the only Alpine race at the 1936 Garmisch-Partenkirchen Winter Games. It was taken off the Olympic program after two editions, however, and didn’t return until Calgary 1988.

The combined switched from one downhill and two slalom runs to one downhill and one slalom run for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

The super combined has been the best event for U.S. skiers among the last four Olympics — Bode Miller‘s silver in 2002, Ted Ligety‘s gold in 2006, Miller’s gold and Julia Mancuso‘s silver in 2010 and Mancuso’s bronze in 2014.

Mikaela Shiffrin is one of the medal contenders for the 2018 Olympic combined, given she is the world’s best slalom skier and has made gains in speed races in recent seasons. She won the last combined event on the World Cup this past season.

Mo Farah casts doubt on 2020 Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiMay 30, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

Mo Farah no longer sounds hopeful about competing in the 2020 Olympics.

“I don’t think I will be,” Farah said Saturday after winning the Pre Classic 5000m. “I miss my family. My kids are growing so fast. I know I’m away six months of the year, and sometimes it makes me sad being away so long.”

Previously, Farah sounded borderline optimistic about trying to add to his collection of four Olympic gold medals in Tokyo at age 37. He is moving from the track to road racing after this season, with an eye on marathons.

Though he said right after Rio, “I don’t know” about Tokyo, Farah went on in September to say he “hopefully will be” competing in his fourth Olympics in 2020.

“I think it would be incredible if I can go for another Olympics,” Farah said in September. “In athletics, we don’t take anything for granted. … I’ve got to kind of look after my body and be grateful and just get through each year as it comes rather than, like, plan ahead.”

Then in October:

“It would be nice to be able to compete in another Olympics and compete in Tokyo on the road,” Farah said. “That would be something amazing.”

Farah said Saturday that “it’s looking good” that he will race both the 5000m and 10,000m at the world championships in London in August. He has won the last nine Olympic/world titles in those two events, dating to 2011.

